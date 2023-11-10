Ari Fletcher Claims She and Moneybagg Yo Got Married Two Years Ago

In an interview with Angie Martinez for the IRL Podcast, Moneybagg addressed his infidelity, sharing that he and Fletcher talked it out. He also claimed that he hadn’t been in a legitimate relationship before Fletcher.

“I had never been in no real relationship before. That’s a big transition, so of course, you know I made some mistakes,” Moneybagg explained. “[Ari] ain’t take that well.”

He continued: “But I kept it G though like, ‘You know I did that. I’m sorry, baby. I made mistakes that was then.’ I really come from a pure place when I say that. I apologized, and I just wanted to work through it and get through it, and she with it and she helping me work through it. That’s why I rock with her so tough cause it’s like, ‘I get it. I understand you. Don’t let it happen again.’”