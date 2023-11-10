Ari Fletcher Claims She and Moneybagg Yo Got Married Two Years Ago

It seems Ari Fletcher is happily married.
A fan slammed the mother of one for posting revealing photos online, writing, "I love Ari but a man not gone marry a women who post her body all over the internet.” In response, Ari claimed that she and Moneybagg Yo have “been married for two years.”
The pair started dating in October 2019, and while they were open about their love for each other, their relationship was soon on the rocks. By January 2021, they had split up. It seemed like they had worked things out and were back together in 2022, only for cheating allegations to surface.
In an interview with Angie Martinez for the IRL Podcast, Moneybagg addressed his infidelity, sharing that he and Fletcher talked it out. He also claimed that he hadn’t been in a legitimate relationship before Fletcher.
“I had never been in no real relationship before. That’s a big transition, so of course, you know I made some mistakes,” Moneybagg explained. “[Ari] ain’t take that well.”
He continued: “But I kept it G though like, ‘You know I did that. I’m sorry, baby. I made mistakes that was then.’ I really come from a pure place when I say that. I apologized, and I just wanted to work through it and get through it, and she with it and she helping me work through it. That’s why I rock with her so tough cause it’s like, ‘I get it. I understand you. Don’t let it happen again.’”