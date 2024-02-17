Kelly Rowland Reportedly Walks Out on 'Today' Show Over Dressing Room Issue

Kelly Rowland reportedly left the set of NBC's Today show because her dressing room wasn't fixed to her liking.

According to news obtained by Page Six, Rowland and her team were not happy with the dressing room they were given and ultimately pulled out of the guest hosting spot with main host Hoda Kotb. Rowland was already a guest during the 8 a.m. hour and was asked to sit in for Jenna Bush Hager during the fourth hour of the hit news show. Due to Rowland's unexpected exit, though, Kotb was allegedly left to find a replacement.

"Kelly and her team were not happy," Page Six reported, according to their source. "They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour."

The source added, "She's beloved at Today. She was getting the full hour, and Hoda's the biggest hype woman on the planet! It made no sense."

Rowland and her team also tried to lock in a different green room from the one she had, but Jennifer Lopez had already been using it for her appearance on the show to promote her new album, This Is Me… Now, and film, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

The former member of Destiny's Child showed up to Today to promote her new Netflix movie, Mea Culpa, which she and Tyler Perry produced. The film follows a lawyer taking on the murder case of an artist and finds out "what happens when burning desire takes hold, and things get hot . . . and dangerous," according to a plot synopsis.