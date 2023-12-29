Chaka Khan Lets Go of 'Silly Grudge' With Kanye West for Sampling Her on "Through the Wire"

Chaka Khan has changed her mind about Kanye West.
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the singer discussed her past beef with Ye for using a sample of her voice on his debut single “Through the Wire.” At the time, she didn’t know the rapper was going to speed her voice up from her song "Through the Fire"—something she was later unhappy about.
“That was my fault, too, for feeling salty about that in any way,” she told the publication. “Because if I understood the rap game more completely, like I do now, then that wouldn’t have been a big deal to me.”
When asked if it still bugs her, she said, “No, I’m done. Please. I’m not hanging on to any silly grudges.”
That’s quite the 180 from last year, when, during a conversation with Good Day DC, Khan told anchor Marissa Mitchell that she was “upset about sounding like a chipmunk.”
Mitchell then inquired as to whether West had reached out to dead the issue, and the 70-year-old revealed that they hadn’t spoken and she didn’t seem open to the idea.
“[Kanye] didn’t mention that he was gonna speed it up, you know, three times its normal speed,” Khan said. “Had he, I would’ve had something to say. But since I didn’t think of that, believe me, I think of it now. I ask, ‘How are we gonna do this?’”