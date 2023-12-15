Kanye West and Kid Cudi Seen Hugging It Out at 'Vultures' Event in Las Vegas

In April of last year, Cudi clarified the timing of the sessions behind “Rock N Roll,” a song he and Ye appeared on for Pusha T’s acclaimed It’s Almost Dry album. At the time, Cudi told fans he considered this the "last song" he and Ye would have together.

“I did this song a year ago when I was still cool w Kanye,” Cudi said in April 2022. “I am not cool w that man. He’s not my friend and I only cleared the song for Pusha cuz thats my guy. This is the last song u will hear me on w Kanye.”

At one point, Cudi was mentioned amid Ye's string of public remarks about Pete Davidson, who was then romantically linked with Kim Kardashian. In February of last year, Ye said Cudi would not be on his Donda sequel “because he’s friends with you know who,” an apparent reference to the Bupkis star and co-creator. In response, Cudi called Ye a “fuckin’ dinosaur” and said he and Ye had discussed this topic mere weeks earlier.

“You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet,” he said at the time, adding that Ye “ain’t no friend.” Later that year, Ye's widely criticized series of anti-Semitic remarks led up to an Alex Jones interview during which he said, "I like Hitler."

Regardless, Cudi and Ye's respective artistic journeys are forever, with each artist serving as a key collaborator at crucial points in the other's career. In commemoration of the KSG release back in 2018, Kiana Fitzgerald took a look back at the duo's history. Revisit that here.

It's unclear whether Vultures, which may or may not end up featuring the long-awaited "New Body" with Nicki Minaj, will land on streaming services at some point on Friday. As of early Friday morning, recording for the Ye and Ty joint project remained in progress.