Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Wears Revealing Top While Celebrating Birthday In Vegas

On Friday, Kanye paid tribute to Bianca by sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram in honor of his wife's birthday.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me," Ye captioned a photo of Censori. "I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

Yeezy concluded his post by calling Bianca "the most amazing step mom [sic] to our children."