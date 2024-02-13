Justin Bieber Reportedly Turned Down Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Invite Because 'He Just Wasn't Feeling It'

Usher's performance was stacked with guest appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and Ludacris.

Mario Hommes/DeFodi Images via Getty Images/Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images
Despite some mild speculation, Justin Bieber never joinedUsher for his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, and now we know why.

"There’s no bad blood between Usher and Justin. Justin just wasn’t up for it — he just wasn’t feeling it," a source told Page Six.

Usher reportedly reached out to Bieber's team about possibly performing at halftime, according to TMZ. Despite Bieber's absence, Usher's performance was stacked with guest appearances from Alicia Keys, H.E.R., will.i.am., Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and Ludacris.

Bieber's live performances have been rare since canceling his 2023 tour supporting Justice. At the time, he was coming off a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnoisis, which can cause a painful shingles rash affecting the ear or mouth, hearing loss and facial paralysis, per RareDiseases.org.

However, Bieber was in Las Vegas to attend Super Bowl festivities, including a Fanatics pre-game party with Travis Scott.

He was also at the game with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

