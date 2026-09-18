Sneakers

The Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7 Is Releasing on Complex

Here's how to buy the Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7.

Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7
The Stan Birch x Saucony ProGrid Guide 7 is releasing on Complex. Via Stan Birch

Stan Birch, the Paris-based sneaker customizer who’s better known as Flou Customs, is releasing his first Saucony collaboration this week.

Dubbed “Stand Out,” Birch puts his spin on the classic Saucony ProGrid Guide 7 runner for his inaugural project with the sportswear brand. Staying true to his “Stand Out” mantra, the sneaker sports a colorful palette on the upper, including a sail mesh construction, green suede, and tan leather overlay panels. The standout element is the gold stripe at the center of the lateral side as well as “Stand Out” embroidered on the heel counter. Completing the look is a purple ProGrid-cushioned midsole and a two-tone outsole.

The “Stand Out” Stan Birch x Saucony ProGride Guide 7 releases on Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. ET on Complex. The collab retails for $165.

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