Killer Mike Handcuffed for Alleged Misdemeanor Immediately After Winning 3 Grammys

Video shows the Atlanta rapper being escorted by authorities inside Crypto.com arena.

Feb 05, 2024
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Killer Mike was seen handcuffed inside Crypto.com arena after winning three Grammys, including one for Best Rap Album.

The incident occurred on Sunday night while the awards were going on inside the Los Angeles arena. Video footage has circulated online showing the rapper in handcuffs and being escorted by several police officers. 

"Are you serious? What the fuck," someone can be heard saying off-camera. 

Journalist Chris Gardner tweeted that an official believed Mike could be released at some point on Sunday. According to Gardner, the cuffing is over a misdemeanor that had nothing to do with the Grammys. According to his source, it's "a big nothing."

Twitter: @chrissgardner

Twitter: @chrissgardner

Twitter: @chrissgardner

This is a developing story.

Killer MikeGrammysArrested

Latest in Music