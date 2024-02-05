Killer Mike Handcuffed for Alleged Misdemeanor Immediately After Winning 3 Grammys

Killer Mike was seen handcuffed inside Crypto.com arena after winning three Grammys, including one for Best Rap Album.

The incident occurred on Sunday night while the awards were going on inside the Los Angeles arena. Video footage has circulated online showing the rapper in handcuffs and being escorted by several police officers.

"Are you serious? What the fuck," someone can be heard saying off-camera.

Journalist Chris Gardner tweeted that an official believed Mike could be released at some point on Sunday. According to Gardner, the cuffing is over a misdemeanor that had nothing to do with the Grammys. According to his source, it's "a big nothing."