Ice Spice Rings in the New Year with Risqué Birthday Shoot

Happy Ice Spice Day to all who celebrate.

The “Munch” rapper took to Instagram on New Years Day to celebrate her 24th birthday with a series of provocative photos, showing her dressed in a sheer black mini dress and thong.

“hbd 2 me,” she wrote.

Fans and celebrities wished her happy birthday in the comments, including Soulja Boy, LaLa Anthony, Skai Jackson, and Yung Miami.

Ice had a lot to celebrate in 2023, which saw the release of her debut album, Like..?, three top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and four Grammy nominations for Best New Artist, Best Rap Song, and Best Song Written For Visual Media for her “Barbie World” collaboration, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Taylor Swift-assisted “Karma.”

And just before Christmas, her Like..? deluxe album cut “Deli” officially sold more than one million units in the US.