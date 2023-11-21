Latto on Fans Engineering Beef Among Women in Rap: 'They Will Turn Us Against Each Other'

Latto is speaking candidly about the “traps” women in rap can fall into when it comes to fan-driven feuds.

In an interview with Vanessa Satten for XXL, the “Issa Party” artist was asked about her own experiences with industry beefs, specifically how such issues play out beyond the public eye. As Latto explained, the problem often doesn't stem from the artists themselves but instead from certain factions of their respective fan bases.

"I think it really don’t be a problem until we let fans, Stans, whatever you want to call them, like the outsiders once they get in the mix. I think that’s what stirs the pot," Latto said. "Because it’s like, we will all be fans of each other and commenting and following each other, whatever, but then once they get to comparing, they will turn us against each other, which is very weak-minded of us as female rappers."