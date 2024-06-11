Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are calling it quits after less than a year of marriage.

TMZ reports the 62-year-old country star filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Australian songwriter on May 22, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for their split.

Cyrus also requested an annulment on the grounds that "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."

"Husband charges that he is entitled to an annulment since he gave consent to marriage based on fraud by the wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony with his wife," the petition stated.