Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are calling it quits after less than a year of marriage.
TMZ reports the 62-year-old country star filed for divorce from the 37-year-old Australian songwriter on May 22, citing "irreconcilable differences" and "inappropriate marital conduct" as the reasons for their split.
Cyrus also requested an annulment on the grounds that "consent to marriage was obtained by fraud."
"Husband charges that he is entitled to an annulment since he gave consent to marriage based on fraud by the wife, that had he known he would not have entered into the bonds of matrimony with his wife," the petition stated.
In his filing, Cyrus agreed to pay Firerose $500 per night to stay at a hotel or AirBnB "while she searches for a place to reside during these proceedings."
The documents stated, "Thereafter, husband shall pay wife $5,000 per month for the wife to obtain suitable housing in the middle Tennessee area for a period of 90 days or the dissolution of the marriage, whichever comes first."
The couple started dating in 2022, got engaged later that year, and exchanged vows in October 2023. Back in April 2022, Tish Cyrus, the mother of Miley, filed for divorce from Billy Ray after 28 years of marriage.