Fetty Wap Releases 'King Zoo,' His First Album in Two Years Following Incarceration

Currently behind bars, Fetty spoke to XXL in a interview published earlier this week, revealing that Leray and 50 Cent are the two of the few artists to keep in contact with him. Fetty also shared that a decline in his music career led him into drug trafficking.

"When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever," he told XXL. "I ain’t never had no financial guidance, and like a person to really guide me the right way. It was just like everybody just didn’t care. As long as they got they money, they just didn’t give a fuck, you know what I’m sayin’?"

He continued, "When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do. It was like, I’m being honest with myself, you know what I’m sayin’? Like, aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good. I’m putting out music, but nobody’s payin’ attention. So, I’m like, man, fuck it. I’ma go back to what I know how to do. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, man, I kinda was a coward, you know what I’m sayin’? Like if I’m fallin’ off, fuck it, I ain’t about to look like it, you know what I’m sayin’?"

