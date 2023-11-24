Fetty Wap Releases 'King Zoo,' His First Album in Two Years Following Incarceration

Fetty Wap might be serving time but he hasn't left music.
As a post-Thanksgiving Day treat, the rapper served fans King Zoo, his first album in two years, following 2021's The Butterfly Effect.
The New Jersey native, 32, has teased King Zoo since October, with fellow artist and New Jerseyan Coi Leray promoting their collaboration "1738" on social media.
The 17-song tracklist also features Fetty's viral cut "Sweet Yamz," which circulated last holiday season.
Fetty, born Willie Maxwell II, was sentenced to six years in prison in May after he was found guilty of taking part in a drug trafficking scheme that spanned New Jersey and Long Island, with narcotics being transported from the West Coast.
Currently behind bars, Fetty spoke to XXL in a interview published earlier this week, revealing that Leray and 50 Cent are the two of the few artists to keep in contact with him. Fetty also shared that a decline in his music career led him into drug trafficking.
"When I put myself in that situation, I ain’t really think for the long run. I’m thinking I could just run up a few million dollars, and I’m gon’ be good forever," he told XXL. "I ain’t never had no financial guidance, and like a person to really guide me the right way. It was just like everybody just didn’t care. As long as they got they money, they just didn’t give a fuck, you know what I’m sayin’?"
He continued, "When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do. It was like, I’m being honest with myself, you know what I’m sayin’? Like, aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good. I’m putting out music, but nobody’s payin’ attention. So, I’m like, man, fuck it. I’ma go back to what I know how to do. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, man, I kinda was a coward, you know what I’m sayin’? Like if I’m fallin’ off, fuck it, I ain’t about to look like it, you know what I’m sayin’?"
You can listen to album on Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal.