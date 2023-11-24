Fetty Wap Shares Message from Jail on New Album, Thanks Fans for ‘Being Patient’

Fetty Wap unleashed his latest album, King Zoo, this week.

On "Interlude (King Zoo Call)," the incarcerated rapper left a message for his fans who've supported him throughout his legal troubles.

“I just wanna say I appreciate all the fans. Waiting, being patient. Rocking out with me, thugging it out with me,” he said. “I just wanna let y’all know I appreciate y’all.”

He continued, “Y’all don’t understand: all the support I been getting, all the love I been getting from my family, from the fans, just being there for me throughout this whole process and still being here with me while it’s still going. I just wanna let y’all know it ain’t go unnoticed.”