Fetty Wap Shares Message from Jail on New Album, Thanks Fans for ‘Being Patient’

Fetty Wap unleashed his latest album, King Zoo, this week.
On "Interlude (King Zoo Call)," the incarcerated rapper left a message for his fans who've supported him throughout his legal troubles.
“I just wanna say I appreciate all the fans. Waiting, being patient. Rocking out with me, thugging it out with me,” he said. “I just wanna let y’all know I appreciate y’all.”
He continued, “Y’all don’t understand: all the support I been getting, all the love I been getting from my family, from the fans, just being there for me throughout this whole process and still being here with me while it’s still going. I just wanna let y’all know it ain’t go unnoticed.”
King Zoo boasts a feature from Coi Leray on the song “1738,” as well as Fetty’s 2022 viral hit “Sweet Yamz.” The album is his first in two years, following 2021’s The Butterfly Effect. He made his debut with Fetty Wap in 2015, which included his four Billboard Hot 100 singles “Trap Queen,” “679,” “My Way,” and “Again.”
In May, the 32-year-old was sentenced to six years in prison for federal drug charges. In a new interview with XXL, he shared that a slump in his career steered him in the direction of drug trafficking.
“When I wanted to start doing shit, this is what I know how to do. It was like, ‘I’m being honest with myself.’ Like, ‘Aight, the music wasn’t really doin’ that good’…. Instead of pursuing my career harder or going harder to make people listen, I was a coward… and I was just like, ‘I can’t let my family down.’”