Drake Responds to Fan Who Says She Got Pregnant While Listening to ‘For All the Dogs’: ‘Crazy’

Footage posted by the fan shows Drake's reaction to her sign during his performance. In text on the video, she shares that it's her fifth time seeing Drake tour.

"That's a crazy sign by the way," Champagne Papi said in response to seeing the sign. "We got a sign out here that says, 'I got pregnant to For All the Dogs.' That shit just came out."

Drake followed up by asking what song played when the fan got pregnant. She and others seem to respond, "Virginia Beach!"