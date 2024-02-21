Drake Responds to Fan Who Says She Got Pregnant While Listening to ‘For All the Dogs’: ‘Crazy’

The concert was this fan's fifth time seeing Drake on tour.

Feb 21, 2024
Fan holds sign at concert; artist on stage in background. Sign reads "I got pregnant for ALL THE DOGS (This is also my 5th time seeing you)"
Pregnant ladies can't get enough of Drake.

On a recent stop of the rapper's tour with J. Cole, one pregnant fan attended with a sign sharing that Drake's latest album, For All the Dogs, played during her conception.

"I got pregnant to FOR ALL THE DOGS (This is also my 5th time seeing you)," the woman's sign read.

Footage posted by the fan shows Drake's reaction to her sign during his performance. In text on the video, she shares that it's her fifth time seeing Drake tour.

"That's a crazy sign by the way," Champagne Papi said in response to seeing the sign. "We got a sign out here that says, 'I got pregnant to For All the Dogs.' That shit just came out."

Drake followed up by asking what song played when the fan got pregnant. She and others seem to respond, "Virginia Beach!"

Drake's It's All a Blur Tour attracted other pregnant fans last year, including former supporting act (and second-time mother) Sexyy Red, who was the focus of Drake's "Rich Baby Daddy" music video, also featuring SZA.

Drake also kissed the belly of a pregnant woman at a Los Angeles stop last August during his routine concert walkout.

The fan love during Drake's tour is sure to continue. The rapper recently donated thousands to concertgoers who are cancer survivors.

