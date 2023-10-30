DJ Akademiks and GloRilla Get Into Heated Exchange Over Kai Cenat

DJ Akademiks and GloRilla got into a heated exchange on social media.

Earlier this week, streamer Kai Cenat revealed that GloRilla had blocked him on Instagram while he was live streaming on Twitch. Although the rapper chose not to reveal the exact reason why he was blocked, it’s believed that their feud stems from Cenat’s negative reaction to her song “Cha Cha Cha” with Fivio Foreign.

On early Sunday morning (Oct. 29), the rapper took to her Instagram Live and went off on Akademiks. "God damn, motherfuckin' Akademiks. N***a, your name ain't no motherfuckin' A-K. N***a, you ain't never shot no A-K in your motherfucking life, n**** ... I'm talking about Akademiks, 'Free KC.' And that's all I gotta say. Fuck y'all."