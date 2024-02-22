Diddy’s Son Quincy Brown Removes ‘Perfect’ Face Tat After Unfavorable Fan Feedback

Quincy Brown took the backlash about his undereye tattoo to heart and got it removed altogether.

The 32-year-old, who's the adopted son of Diddy, recently had the word "perfect" tattooed under his left eye, tied to the release of his Valentine's Day-timed single, "Perfect In My Eyes." The tattoo also appears on the single's cover artwork.

But it seems that some of his Instagram followers didn't find the ink "perfect," and Brown booked a tattoo removal session, which he captured on-camera. "Bruh go laser that shit off. Don't piss me off!" read one of Brown's roughest comments, which he spotlighted in the Instagram reel. "Why would you touch your perfect face!"