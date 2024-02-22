Diddy’s Son Quincy Brown Removes ‘Perfect’ Face Tat After Unfavorable Fan Feedback

Quincy Brown took the backlash about his undereye tattoo to heart and got it removed altogether.
The 32-year-old, who's the adopted son of Diddy, recently had the word "perfect" tattooed under his left eye, tied to the release of his Valentine's Day-timed single, "Perfect In My Eyes." The tattoo also appears on the single's cover artwork.
But it seems that some of his Instagram followers didn't find the ink "perfect," and Brown booked a tattoo removal session, which he captured on-camera. "Bruh go laser that shit off. Don't piss me off!" read one of Brown's roughest comments, which he spotlighted in the Instagram reel. "Why would you touch your perfect face!"
Brown quickly took his follower's suggestion, undergoing the procedure where he wore goggles to protect his eyes. "Y'all made me do this," reads the caption at the beginning of the video.
"I’ve read the comments. Thank Q for y’all’s honesty. Thank Q @aestheticqueenco you the people’s champ!" Brown captioned the video, tagging the doctor who removed his tattoo.
Brown, who's the biological son of singer Al. B Sure! and late model and entertainer, Kim Porter, has largely kept his focus on music, not publicly commenting on the sexual assault allegations surrounding Diddy.