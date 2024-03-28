Al B. Sure Tells Quincy to 'Come Home' After Stepfather Diddy’s Homes Were Raided

It doesn’t appear that Quincy has responded.

The pair have had a rocky relationship. In 2008, Quinny penned an open letter to his father, accusing of him being an absent father. Al B. Sure later responded, telling Essence, “I’m a human being so of course hearing about any family member being disappointed with you is devastating, but what can you do? I’m a human being and my job is to fix it.”

He added, “I will not engage in a private family matter with the public, but I will say that Quincy is the most wonderful, kind young man in the world, and whatever he and I are going through we are going to work it out and that’s all that counts.”

Around the same time, Diddy adopted Quincy, calling the hip-hop mogul the person he “look[s] up to and appreciate[s] as a father” figure, per Page Six.

“He is the one who helped mold me into the person I am today and I will always try to live up to his expectations,” Quincy reportedly wrote. “He has always been supportive of me and I will forever love and respect him.”

Quincy is the son of Kim Porter and Al B. Sure. Porter started dating Diddy in 1994, when Quincy was three years old. Diddy and Porter shared three other children, a son, Christian Combs, and twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie Combs. Porter died in 2018 from pneumonia at 47 years old.