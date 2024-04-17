DDG Flexes $250k Diamond-Encrusted Tooth

DDG dropped some serious dough on a new tooth.
The rapper, YouTuber and new father shared a picture of his expensive purchase via Instagram on Tuesday (Apr. 16), writing "Quarter Million on a Tooth," and tagging cosmetic dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly.
DDG also flexed his diamond-encrusted tooth on X, where he clapped back against one user who alluded to actress and singer Halle Bailey being the "breadwinner" in their relationship.
Apart from his new tooth, DDG also revealed in a recent DJ Vlad interview that he spent $50,000 on a diamond tooth jewel.
DDG has been open about his dental history before, posting a video in 2022 about wearing veneers and advising his YouTube following not to get them. "The thing is, my teeth was good before that," he told Vlad. "I just wanted whiter teeth."
DDG isn't the first artist to spend a hefty amount on his teeth. In January, Ye posted a picture on his Instagram Story of his Jaws-inspired titanium grill, which reportedly costs $850,000. Also taking a cue from the James Bond villain earlier this month was Rihanna in an Interview editorial.