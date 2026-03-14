Son of Cyndi Lauper Pleads Guilty, Dodges Prison Sentence for Gun Possession

Declyn “Dex” Lauper, the son of 1980s pop icon Cyndi Lauper, got to walk after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge dating back to 2024.

According to the New York Post, the 29-year-old, who Lauper shares with actor David Thornton, wore a $10,000 Louis Vuitton jacket to a Manhattan court on Friday (March 13). It was there that Dex received one year of interim probation. The case dates back to when a gun was found in his possession in February 2024. At the time of his arrest, Dex’s friend, Omar Lewin, was found shot in the leg on 112 Street in Harlem and was later charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Dex faced a sentence of up to seven years if convicted. As part of his probation, Dex will have to receive treatment for substance abuse and refrain from being arrested for one year. If the SoundCloud rapper successfully completes the program, he’s eligible to enter a plea to the lesser charge of criminal possession of a firearm and receive a three-year conditional discharge.

Lauper’s son was previously convicted of stealing a Mercedes outside of the memorial service of fourteen-year-old rapper Ethan Reyes in 2022. After pleading guilty, Dex was ordered to five days of private community service and to not be arrested for one year.

Dex’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, called Friday’s plea deal a “great resolution” for his client.