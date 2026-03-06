Sam Asghari Reacts to Ex-Wife Britney Spears’ DUI Arrest: ‘Everybody Makes Mistakes’

During a recent appearance on NewsNation , the actor and model was asked about Spears’ legal trouble. Rather than criticizing the pop star, Asghari emphasized compassion and discretion. “My focus has been on the Iran situation,” he said. “But as it goes for the past, I cannot skip the past. I think everybody makes mistakes, and everybody deserves privacy.”

Sam Asghari is responding with restraint after Britney Spears was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of driving under the influence — and his reaction has drawn attention for its notably measured tone.

Spears, 44, was arrested after California Highway Patrol officers reportedly spotted her driving a black BMW 430i at high speeds while weaving through freeway traffic. Authorities said the singer displayed signs of impairment and completed a series of field sobriety tests before she was taken into custody. She was released early Thursday morning.

In a statement, a representative for Spears called the arrest “an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” adding that the singer intends to cooperate fully with authorities and “take the right steps and comply with the law.” Spears is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

Asghari, who was married to Spears from June 2022 until their separation in August 2023, declined to elaborate further on the situation. Still, he cautioned that public scrutiny can sometimes make recovery more difficult for high-profile figures. “If we learn from history, we have to understand the press could hurt somebody recovering from a situation like this,” he said.

The comment reflects a tone Asghari has consistently taken when discussing Spears since their split. In previous interviews — including a recent Playgirl cover story — the actor spoke respectfully about their relationship and emphasized loyalty when reflecting on their past.

Referencing an Iranian proverb about honoring those you’ve shared a meal with, Asghari said he tries to approach past relationships with gratitude rather than resentment. “The best thing you can do is celebrate the past, appreciate the past, and not dwell on the fact that it’s over,” he said in that interview.