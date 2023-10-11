Lana Del Rey Says She Donated 'Every Dollar' From Tour 'Back Into' Cities She Played

Lana Del Rey made a surprising announcement on stage.
The singer recently concluded her U.S. tour, where she announced that she had been donating the earnings from her ticket sales back into the cities that she performed in.
“I just wanted to say thank you to you and just every city I’ve gone to before this… Every ticket, every dollar, it is poured right back into the city,” she said at the tour’s finale in Charleston, West Virginia last Thursday (Oct. 5).
“It’s not about [the money] for me,” continued Del Rey. “I know that sounds cheesy, but I tour because I love it… I don’t need to. I just love it, and we’re all about the places we’ve been to.”
It’s worth mentioning that Del Rey hasn’t specified how exactly the money is being donated.
If the rumor circuit is to be believed, other cities might soon benefit from the singer’s generosity. According to fan page Lana Del Rey Online, the singer’s long-time pianist Byron Thomas reportedly teased that more concerts could be coming soon.
The tour, which followed the release of her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, began it's North American leg on July 15 in Québec, Canada and played shows in cities like Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, and Tampa before wrapping up last week in Charleston.
During a short break of the tour, Del Rey infamously went viral after she was randomly photographed working a shift at a Waffle House restaurant in Florence, Alabama. “I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!.’” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’”