Lana Del Rey Says She Donated 'Every Dollar' From Tour 'Back Into' Cities She Played

If the rumor circuit is to be believed, other cities might soon benefit from the singer’s generosity. According to fan page Lana Del Rey Online, the singer’s long-time pianist Byron Thomas reportedly teased that more concerts could be coming soon.

The tour, which followed the release of her ninth studio album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, began it's North American leg on July 15 in Québec, Canada and played shows in cities like Chicago, San Francisco, Austin, Dallas, and Tampa before wrapping up last week in Charleston.

During a short break of the tour, Del Rey infamously went viral after she was randomly photographed working a shift at a Waffle House restaurant in Florence, Alabama. “I wish my album had gone as viral. I woke up to, like, 10,000 texts the next morning — some from folks I had not heard from for 10 years. ‘Saw your picture at the Waffle House!.’” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘Did you hear the new album?’”