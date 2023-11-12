Watch Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tyler, the Creator Perform at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

After a four year hiatus, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is finally back.
Tyler, the Creator’s music festival returned to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last night (Nov. 11) for the first time since 2019 with action packed performances. The two-day festival kicked off on Saturday and was streamed exclusively by Amazon Music.
The highlight of the evening, per social media, may have been Kendrick Lamar and cousin Baby Keem, performing as “The Hillbillies.” The duo were the headlining act at the main Camp Stage on Saturday night and performed a 23-song set alternating between their respective hits, including the debut performance of their self-titled song with a cameo from Tyler himself.
Earlier in the evening, Tyler took to the stage to address the subject of new music. The rapper, who hasn’t released any new tracks since the refresh of his 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost, joked about the matter during his set, saying, “Aww … and I wanted a father, but you don’t get everything. So I’m gonna go through my catalog instead and you pieces of shit are gonna sing along.”
Other artists that graced the festival included Clipse, Ice Spice, Kali Uchis, BADBADNOTGOOD, and Teezo Touchdown. The festival will conclude Sunday night with performances from SZA, Rex Orange County, Earl Sweatshirt, Lil Yachty, and PinkPantheress.