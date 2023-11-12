Watch Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Tyler, the Creator Perform at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

After a four year hiatus, Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is finally back.

Tyler, the Creator’s music festival returned to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles last night (Nov. 11) for the first time since 2019 with action packed performances. The two-day festival kicked off on Saturday and was streamed exclusively by Amazon Music.

The highlight of the evening, per social media, may have been Kendrick Lamar and cousin Baby Keem, performing as “The Hillbillies.” The duo were the headlining act at the main Camp Stage on Saturday night and performed a 23-song set alternating between their respective hits, including the debut performance of their self-titled song with a cameo from Tyler himself.