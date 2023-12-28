Cardi B Suggests She’s Not Getting Back With Offset

Cardi B is shutting rumors of a reconciliation with Offset.
The couple, who's still married despite having been recently separated, reunited for the sake of their children on Christmas, making some speculate that they'd gotten back together.
X account Thee Pop Feed shared images of Cardi and Offset attending the New Jersey stop of Travis Scott's Circus Maximus Tour, each photographed with a child at the concert.
"Cardi B has officially took Offset back after 12 days," the post read.
A fan responded to the post with a clip of Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, with her saying "You just made that up." Other fans noticed that the "Bongos" rapper liked the tweet, and more piled on to suggest that Thee Pop Feed's assumption was incorrect.
Earlier this month, Cardi said she and Offset have separated, saying in an Instagram Live that she's "been single for a minute now." The Set It Off artist has faced multiple cheating allegations throughout his marriage to Cardi, recently disputing that he spent time with a former fling in Miami for his 32nd birthday.
For New Year's Eve, Cardi and Offset are scheduled to perform at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, albeit the events taking place in separate locations of the hotel; Offset at the hotel's club LIV and Cardi at its poolside venue Luxe. According to Page Six, the performances were booked before the couple's separation.