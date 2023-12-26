Cardi B and Offset Spend Christmas Together Post-Split

After a nearly six-year marriage, Cardi confirmed her separation on an Instagram Live earlier this month. "I've been single for a minute now," she told fans on the stream. "But I have been afraid to like—not afraid I just don't know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been a sign. The last time I got on Live I kind of wanted to tell you guys, but I didn't know how to tell you, so I changed my mind. But it has been like this for a minute now. I just took it as a sign."

Their Christmas reunion may be a litmus test for what’s to come. At the end of the month, the estranged couple will be performing at separate New Years Eve concerts inside different venues at Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel.