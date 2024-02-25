Busta Rhymes Involved in Altercation With Rapper Nizzle Man in NYC Nightclub

What should’ve been a celebration apparently escalated into an altercation based on footage that surfaced online.

The cause of the fight isn’t clear, but the video clip shows Nizzle being pulled down a short flight of stairs to the ground. Once he manages to get up, Busta appears trailing closely behind and gets into his face. An entourage of people swarm the men as they shove their way into a secluded area of the club. Two security team members are seen attempting to stop others from entering the area before the video abruptly stops.