Busta Rhymes Involved in Altercation With Rapper Nizzle Man in NYC Nightclub

Busta Rhymes and fellow rapper Nizzlee Man appeared to get into a fight over the weekend.
On Friday night, Busta, 51, and Nizzle, 23, made an appearance at French Montana’s album release party for his 126-song Mac & Cheese 5 mixtape at New York City’s Harbor nightclub, according to TMZ.
What should’ve been a celebration apparently escalated into an altercation based on footage that surfaced online.
The cause of the fight isn’t clear, but the video clip shows Nizzle being pulled down a short flight of stairs to the ground. Once he manages to get up, Busta appears trailing closely behind and gets into his face. An entourage of people swarm the men as they shove their way into a secluded area of the club. Two security team members are seen attempting to stop others from entering the area before the video abruptly stops.
The two men didn’t appear to have any issues with each other prior to the incident, per TMZ.
The following night, Busta shifted focus to a “Royalty Gala” event in honor of his son T'ziah Wood-Smith’s 30th birthday. The “tuxedo and gown extravaganza” had a strictly enforced white and gold dress code, which he showed off on his Instagram accounts on Saturday.