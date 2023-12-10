Busta Rhymes Names His Top Five Rappers, Torn Between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole

Busta Rhymes has revealed who’s in his top five, and he thinks J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar are making a strong claim at the top spot.
During an interview on Amazon Music’s +44 Podcast, Busta went through his list of top five greatest rappers of all time. According to Busta, Rakim, Nas and Eminem are automatic entries.
“Greatest rapper ever? I don’t think I have one,” Busta said. “I could say five. Rakim. Some might disagree with me but Nas. I would say Eminem. I’m starting to feel like there some new guys that are starting to go into that list to me. I’m almost there with J. Cole but I’m still torn between him and Kendrick.”
He continued, “I’m talking about only bars! If Kendrick was to get active in the same way that Cole is being active, it would be a way different conversation but again, I’m torn between Cole and Kendrick, but it would be one of them two.”
Busta added that Cole and K. Dot are making a strong claim at solidifying their spot in the top five greatest rappers of all-time list.
“I still didn’t put none of them two in the fourth place,” he said. “I was just saying that it was gonna be a new guy cause they are really starting to really earn their right to passage and to be in the top 5 greatest of all time to me.”
He continued, “I would definitely say Jay-Z. I’m Biggie biased. I’m Biggie biased because I think what he has done between two albums everybody obviously had an opportunity to work way longer than him and they still can’t top what he has done in two albums. I think that’s my list.”
