Jamie Lynn Spears

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Britney Spears
Music

Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Family Over Holidays, Pledges to 'Show Up and Surprise You Soon'

Spears' younger son, Jayden, spent the holiday with her, while her eldest son, Sean, spent it with Spears' sister.

tara mahadevan199 days ago
Britney Spears attends the Sony Pictures' "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" Los Angeles Premiere
Music

Britney Spears Reportedly Secures $15 Million Tell-All Book Deal

A Page Six source said Britney Spears was at the center of a bidding war that resulted in one of the biggest deals "of all time, behind the Obamas."

Brenton Blanchet1607 days ago
Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards
Pop Culture

Britney Spears Says Jamie Lynn is 'Making Money Off Me' With Book

The pop star took to Instagram on Friday, calling her sister “scum” over the memoir’s timing, and sharing a clip from 'The Real' to question the "best seller."

Brenton Blanchet1630 days ago
britney-spears
Music

Britney Spears Says She Should Have Slapped Her Sister Jamie Lynn and Mom's 'F*cking Faces'

Britney Spears unloaded on her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears again in a since-deleted post and said that she should have slapped her and their mom.

Jordan Rose1641 days ago
Rachel Zegler attends Disney Studios' Los Angeles Premiere of "West Side Story"
Pop Culture

Rachel Zegler Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Reenacting Britney Spears’ Tweets About Jamie Lynn

The Golden Globe-winning actress apologized after she faced criticism for posting a video in which she read Britney Spears' tweets in a dramatic way.

Brenton Blanchet1641 days ago
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Britney Spears attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden
Music

Britney Spears Reacts to Jamie Lynn's ABC News Interview: 'My Family Ruined My Dreams' (UPDATE)

Britney took to Twitter on Thursday to speak out about her little sister's recent interview, suggesting Jamie Lynn was using her past struggles to sell a book.

Joshua Espinoza1646 days ago
Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards.
Music

Jamie Lynn Opens About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Talks Strained Relationship

In her first interview on the topic, Jamie Lynn opened up about her role in Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship overseen by their father.

Joe Price1647 days ago
“Free Britney” — Britney Spears Conservatorship and Free Britney Movement
Pop Culture

Everything You Need to Know About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

The Free Britney movement is in full swing. Check out all the details of what has happened throughout Britney Spears’ conservatorship from 2008 until now.

Karla Rodriguez1708 days ago
Jamie Lynn Spears attends the 2016 CMT Music awards
Pop Culture

Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Her Parents Pushed Her to Get an Abortion at 16 in New Book

The 30-year-old made the claim in her upcoming book, 'Things I Should Have Said,' in which she details the events surrounding her 2007 pregnancy.

Joshua Espinoza1729 days ago
Britney Spears attends a red carpet event.
Music

Britney Spears Appears to Call Out Family's Complicity During Conservatorship

Britney Spears shared a lengthy message on Instagram where she appeared to call out her own family for their inaction during her 13-year conservatorship.

Jose Martinez1745 days ago
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Jamie Lynn Spears
Music

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out After Britney's Emotional Conservatorship Testimony

Nearly a week after Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony in court, Spears' sister has finally broken her silence. Jamie Lynn spoke out in support on Monday.

Brad Callas1845 days ago

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