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Britney Spears Seemingly Shades Family Over Holidays, Pledges to 'Show Up and Surprise You Soon'
Spears' younger son, Jayden, spent the holiday with her, while her eldest son, Sean, spent it with Spears' sister.
Britney Spears Reportedly Secures $15 Million Tell-All Book Deal
A Page Six source said Britney Spears was at the center of a bidding war that resulted in one of the biggest deals "of all time, behind the Obamas."
Britney Spears Says Jamie Lynn is 'Making Money Off Me' With Book
The pop star took to Instagram on Friday, calling her sister “scum” over the memoir’s timing, and sharing a clip from 'The Real' to question the "best seller."
Britney Spears Says She Should Have Slapped Her Sister Jamie Lynn and Mom's 'F*cking Faces'
Britney Spears unloaded on her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears again in a since-deleted post and said that she should have slapped her and their mom.
Rachel Zegler Apologizes After Facing Backlash for Reenacting Britney Spears’ Tweets About Jamie Lynn
The Golden Globe-winning actress apologized after she faced criticism for posting a video in which she read Britney Spears' tweets in a dramatic way.
Britney Spears Reacts to Jamie Lynn's ABC News Interview: 'My Family Ruined My Dreams' (UPDATE)
Britney took to Twitter on Thursday to speak out about her little sister's recent interview, suggesting Jamie Lynn was using her past struggles to sell a book.
Jamie Lynn Opens About Britney Spears’ Conservatorship, Talks Strained Relationship
In her first interview on the topic, Jamie Lynn opened up about her role in Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship overseen by their father.
Everything You Need to Know About Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle
The Free Britney movement is in full swing. Check out all the details of what has happened throughout Britney Spears’ conservatorship from 2008 until now.
Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Her Parents Pushed Her to Get an Abortion at 16 in New Book
The 30-year-old made the claim in her upcoming book, 'Things I Should Have Said,' in which she details the events surrounding her 2007 pregnancy.
Britney Spears Appears to Call Out Family's Complicity During Conservatorship
Britney Spears shared a lengthy message on Instagram where she appeared to call out her own family for their inaction during her 13-year conservatorship.
Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out After Britney's Emotional Conservatorship Testimony
Nearly a week after Britney Spears’ bombshell testimony in court, Spears' sister has finally broken her silence. Jamie Lynn spoke out in support on Monday.