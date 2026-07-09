Brandy Teases New Album During Emotional Mississippi Homecoming

Brandy's hometown celebration came with more than awards and applause—it also came with a hint that new music may finally be on the way.
During a visit to McComb, Mississippi, where she was honored by city, county, and state leaders, the Grammy-winning singer revealed she's seriously considering returning to the studio. Asked about what's next, Brandy smiled before telling WAPT-TV, “You know what? I've been hearing about I should do a new album, [so] I think I wanna do a new album. I gotta do something because I want to perform—so I better get to it.”
For fans, it was the strongest indication yet that a follow-up to 2020's B7 could be in the works. However, she stopped short of announcing a release date or confirming that recording has begun.
The tease capped an emotional homecoming in the Mississippi city where Brandy was born before her family relocated to California. Thousands gathered in downtown McComb for the "Live at Five" celebration, where she was recognized with multiple honors, including the first-ever key presented by Pike County.
Speaking to the crowd, Brandy reflected on the family and community that shaped her long before she became an R&B star.
“Every summer this city opened me with open arms,” she said. “My grandparents, my Auntie Bag that's here today, I love you. Family that loved me so completely that I never questioned if I belonged. Love is simply the language that we spoke.”
She also credited her hometown with giving her perspective that stayed with her throughout her career.
“McComb taught me something that the world would take years to teach me,” she said. “Slow down.”
The celebration extended beyond speeches. Brandy donated personal memorabilia to help launch McComb's planned music museum, scheduled to open in 2027. Among the items are props from Moesha, a signed copy of her debut album on vinyl, and her first Brandy doll.
Through her foundation, she is also donating musical instruments to a local middle school connected to her family's history.
Community leaders described the event as both a celebration of Brandy's accomplishments and a reminder of her lasting ties to Mississippi. “Brandy's never forgotten McComb,” said McComb Main Street Association executive director Brandon Andrews. “And McComb has never forgotten Brandy.”
The hometown tribute adds to an already remarkable year for the singer. In recent months, Brandy received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, released her memoir PHASES, which debuted at No. 1 on the New York Times Best Sellers list, and continued celebrating her decades-long career.