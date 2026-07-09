Brandy Teases New Album During Emotional Mississippi Homecoming

Brandy's hometown celebration came with more than awards and applause—it also came with a hint that new music may finally be on the way.

For fans, it was the strongest indication yet that a follow-up to 2020's B7 could be in the works. However, she stopped short of announcing a release date or confirming that recording has begun.

The tease capped an emotional homecoming in the Mississippi city where Brandy was born before her family relocated to California. Thousands gathered in downtown McComb for the "Live at Five" celebration, where she was recognized with multiple honors, including the first-ever key presented by Pike County.

Speaking to the crowd, Brandy reflected on the family and community that shaped her long before she became an R&B star.

“Every summer this city opened me with open arms,” she said. “My grandparents, my Auntie Bag that's here today, I love you. Family that loved me so completely that I never questioned if I belonged. Love is simply the language that we spoke.”

She also credited her hometown with giving her perspective that stayed with her throughout her career.