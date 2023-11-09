Bhad Bhabie Reveals Huge Monthly OnlyFans Earnings Breakdown From First Year on Platform

Bhad Bhabi is still active on OnlyFans, charging would-be subscribers $23.99 per month. Back in May, she shared an email she received from someone who found out their boyfriend subscribed to her OnlyFans. "Tell him thanks for the Birkin," she wrote alongside the screenshot of the email.

Bhad Bhabie is clearly making easy money thanks to the platform, but last year she suggested that she's not entirely happy with how it's all played out.

In an interview on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley in December 2022, she was asked if people subscribed "right away" when she launched her OnlyFans after turning 18. Bhabie confirmed as much, and was asked whether she thinks those people should "be in jail." She shrugged and responded, "Yeah."

When asked what sort of content she shared on OnlyFans, Bhqbie said "It's a surprise" and added that most of her income from the platform comes through DMs. "I feel like they’re 20 to 40 years old, probably like a white man who’s married with like six kids—definitely has a daughter my age," she shared.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Bhabie revealed that she doesn't put a lot of thought into her content. “I get new bathing suits or new lingerie and take some pictures," she said. "I just do whatever I be feeling."