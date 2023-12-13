Beyoncé Inching Toward Billionaire Status Following Massive Renaissance World Tour

The BeyHive pulled in big concert box office numbers for the Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé's first tour in five years.

Dec 13, 2023
Kevin Mazur / WireImage for Parkwood
Beyoncé is officially worth a cool $800 million following her Renaissance World Tour trek.

According to Forbes, the 32-time Grammy Award-winner grossed $300 million in 2023, an elevation from her $540 million net worth last year. In June, Beyoncé nabbed the No. 48 spot on Forbes' power list titled America's Richest Self-Made Women. Per the outlet, an estimated $100 million earned before taxes was what the singer raked in during her tour, which began in May for a European leg before wrapping in North America in September. Overall, the tour earned $579 million in revenue, the highest-grossing tour of any Black artist.

Forbes estimates that Beyoncé's catalog is now worth $300 million and the remainder of her net worth stems from personal assets shared with her husband Jay-Z and business holdings in her company, Parkwood Entertainment. In June, Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchased a $200 million mansion in Malibu, which is reportedly the most expensive home in California history.

An additional stream came from Beyoncé's directorial debut, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which was the No. 1 film at the U.S. box office in its first week, earning $21 million, per Deadline. Globally, the film grossed another $6 million.

Supporting Beyoncé during the film's London premiere was Taylor Swift, as Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October. Similar to Swift, Beyoncé also landed a deal with AMC Theaters, exclusively showing the concert film at select locations.

In Swift's recent TIME profile, she praised Beyoncé as a "precious gem of a person" and “a great disrupter of music-industry norms." "She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices," Swift added.

