Beyoncé Inching Toward Billionaire Status Following Massive Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is officially worth a cool $800 million following her Renaissance World Tour trek.

According to Forbes, the 32-time Grammy Award-winner grossed $300 million in 2023, an elevation from her $540 million net worth last year. In June, Beyoncé nabbed the No. 48 spot on Forbes' power list titled America's Richest Self-Made Women. Per the outlet, an estimated $100 million earned before taxes was what the singer raked in during her tour, which began in May for a European leg before wrapping in North America in September. Overall, the tour earned $579 million in revenue, the highest-grossing tour of any Black artist.

Forbes estimates that Beyoncé's catalog is now worth $300 million and the remainder of her net worth stems from personal assets shared with her husband Jay-Z and business holdings in her company, Parkwood Entertainment. In June, Beyoncé and Jay-Z purchased a $200 million mansion in Malibu, which is reportedly the most expensive home in California history.

An additional stream came from Beyoncé's directorial debut, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which was the No. 1 film at the U.S. box office in its first week, earning $21 million, per Deadline. Globally, the film grossed another $6 million.

Supporting Beyoncé during the film's London premiere was Taylor Swift, as Beyoncé attended the Los Angeles premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October. Similar to Swift, Beyoncé also landed a deal with AMC Theaters, exclusively showing the concert film at select locations.

In Swift's recent TIME profile, she praised Beyoncé as a "precious gem of a person" and “a great disrupter of music-industry norms." "She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices," Swift added.