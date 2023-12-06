Taylor Swift Calls Beyoncé the ‘Most Precious Gem of a Person,’ Shuts Down Talk of Rivalry

The Swifties and BeyHive have notoriously gone back and forth on social media when defending their queens, down to comparing first-week box office numbers for their respective concert films. Still, Swift affirmed that there's no feud between her and the 32-time Grammy Award-winner.

There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” she said. “Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

Swift last praised Beyoncé following The Eras Tour movie premiere, calling her "a guiding light throughout my career" in an Instagram post.