Taylor Swift Calls Beyoncé the ‘Most Precious Gem of a Person,’ Shuts Down Talk of Rivalry

Taylor Swift doesn't tolerate any hate between the Swifties and BeyHive.
In her TIME Person of the Year cover story, Swift struck down all allegations of beef between her and Bey, although the two both toured extensively throughout 2023. The story also comes nearly one week after Swift attended Bey's Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premiere in London, returning the favor after the "Cuff It" singer made a surprise pop-up at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere in L.A.
She’s the most precious gem of a person—warm and open and funny,” Swift told TIME about her relationship with Bey. “And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”
The Swifties and BeyHive have notoriously gone back and forth on social media when defending their queens, down to comparing first-week box office numbers for their respective concert films. Still, Swift affirmed that there's no feud between her and the 32-time Grammy Award-winner.
There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé,” she said. “Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”
Swift last praised Beyoncé following The Eras Tour movie premiere, calling her "a guiding light throughout my career" in an Instagram post.