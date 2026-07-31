American Idol

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Jennifer Hudson Got a Sweet Mother's Day Surprise from Her Son
Pop Culture

Jennifer Hudson Gets Emotional Over Mother’s Day Surprise From Son

The Oscar winner got emotional on her talk show when 16-year-old David honored her late mom with a homemade pound cake and flowers on live TV.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
A woman with long, light brown hair in a maroon dress stands smiling in front of a backdrop with hexagonal lights.
Life

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About the ‘Challenges’ of Tennessee Farm Life

The country star says life on her family’s 400-acre Tennessee farm is ‘frustrating,’ ‘rewarding,’ and the complete opposite of Hollywood.

Helen Storms100 days ago
Caleb Flynn mugshot
Music

'American Idol' Alum Charged With Wife's Murder, Staging Crime Scene

Former contestant Caleb Flynn pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and claimed that he's not a "risk."

Jaelani Turner-Williams167 days ago
'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Now Hosts 'America's Real Deal' Television Show on Roku Channel
Pop Culture

'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Now Hosts 'America's Real Deal' Television Show on Roku Channel

The 'American Idol' winner is hosting a new type of game show, where the public can invest in winning ideas.

Bernadette Giacomazzo354 days ago
Luke Bryan on the red carpet for 'American Idol'
Pop Culture

Luke Bryan Had This to Say About Returning to 'American Idol'

The country star also spoke about whether or not Carrie Underwood would be returning.

Sienna Dubois 371 days ago
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A police SUV is parked on a residential street near a white wall. A person is seen behind the vehicle near red tape.
Music

Suspect in 'American Idol' Music Supervisor Murders Used Couple's Own Gun to Kill Them

More disturbing details reveal the moments leading up to Kaye's murder.

Brad Appleton381 days ago
Robin Kaye.
Music

Suspect Arrested In Murder of 'American Idol' Music Supervisor and Husband

The couple were reportedly shot during a "violent struggle" after they found someone burglarizing their home.

Jose Martinez387 days ago
Pop Culture

Paula Abdul Slams Nigel Lythgoe For Victim Shaming Following Sexual Sexual Assault Lawsuit (UPDATE)

The Grammy winning singer filed the suit in Los Angeles County on Friday.

Brad Callas951 days ago
C.J. Harris on American Idol
Pop Culture

Former 'American Idol' Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31

American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show's 13th season in 2014, has died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. He was 31.

Brad Callas1299 days ago
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Grace Franklin, granddaughter of the iconic singer Aretha Franklin, performs on 'American Idol.'
Music

Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Performs "Ain't No Way" During 'American Idol' Audition

Grace Franklin performed "Killing Me Softly" and "Ain't No Way," a song from her late grandmother Aretha Franklin, during her 'American Idol' audition.

Jose Martinez1621 days ago
This is an image of former 'American Idol' contestant Caleb Kennedy.
Pop Culture

Former 'American Idol' Contestant Caleb Kennedy Charged in Fatal DUI Car Crash

17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was arrested and charged after he allegedly crashed his truck into a building and fatally struck a man that was inside.

Abel Shifferaw1641 days ago
Chris Daughtry attends The Drop: Daughtry at The GRAMMY Museum on September 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Autopsy

The cause of death of Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price, who died last year, has been determined following an autopsy report

Joe Price1660 days ago
Chris Daughtry at The GRAMMY Museum
Music

Chris Daughtry's 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Found Dead in Her Home, Singer Postpones Tour

The Nashville Police Department reportedly found the woman in her home Friday, a day before Chris was scheduled to perform in Silver Springs.

Brenton Blanchet1728 days ago
syesha
Music

Video Shows Authorities Take Newborn Baby From 'American Idol' Contestant Syesha Mercado

Mercado’s son was previously given to Manatee Child Protective Services, and Mercado says he was discharged to a foster family without anyone consulting her.

Brenton Blanchet1819 days ago
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David Archuleta
Pop Culture

David Archuleta Pens Heartfelt Message About Struggles With His Sexuality

The 'American Idol' alum shared the note on social media Saturday, urging his fellow Christians to be more "compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+."

Joshua Espinoza1882 days ago
American Idol CALEB KENNEDY
Pop Culture

‘American Idol’ Contestant Exits After Video Shows Him With a Person Wearing a KKK-Style Hood

Caleb Kennedy will no longer be part of 'American Idol' after a video surfaced of him sitting next to someone wearing a Klu Klux Klan-style hood

Xavier Hamilton1912 days ago

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