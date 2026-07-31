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Jennifer Hudson Gets Emotional Over Mother’s Day Surprise From Son
The Oscar winner got emotional on her talk show when 16-year-old David honored her late mom with a homemade pound cake and flowers on live TV.
Carrie Underwood Opens Up About the ‘Challenges’ of Tennessee Farm Life
The country star says life on her family’s 400-acre Tennessee farm is ‘frustrating,’ ‘rewarding,’ and the complete opposite of Hollywood.
'American Idol' Alum Charged With Wife's Murder, Staging Crime Scene
Former contestant Caleb Flynn pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and claimed that he's not a "risk."
'American Idol' Winner Jordin Sparks Now Hosts 'America's Real Deal' Television Show on Roku Channel
The 'American Idol' winner is hosting a new type of game show, where the public can invest in winning ideas.
Luke Bryan Had This to Say About Returning to 'American Idol'
The country star also spoke about whether or not Carrie Underwood would be returning.
Suspect in 'American Idol' Music Supervisor Murders Used Couple's Own Gun to Kill Them
More disturbing details reveal the moments leading up to Kaye's murder.
Suspect Arrested In Murder of 'American Idol' Music Supervisor and Husband
The couple were reportedly shot during a "violent struggle" after they found someone burglarizing their home.
Simon Cowell on Couple Allegedly Offering Him $150,000 to Judge Them Having Sex: 'I Thought, Do I?'
He ultimately rejected the offer.
Paula Abdul Slams Nigel Lythgoe For Victim Shaming Following Sexual Sexual Assault Lawsuit (UPDATE)
The Grammy winning singer filed the suit in Los Angeles County on Friday.
Former 'American Idol' Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31
American Idol alum C.J. Harris, who placed sixth on the show's 13th season in 2014, has died after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. He was 31.
Aretha Franklin's Granddaughter Performs "Ain't No Way" During 'American Idol' Audition
Grace Franklin performed "Killing Me Softly" and "Ain't No Way," a song from her late grandmother Aretha Franklin, during her 'American Idol' audition.
Former 'American Idol' Contestant Caleb Kennedy Charged in Fatal DUI Car Crash
17-year-old Caleb Kennedy was arrested and charged after he allegedly crashed his truck into a building and fatally struck a man that was inside.
Chris Daughtry’s Stepdaughter’s Cause of Death Revealed Following Autopsy
The cause of death of Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old stepdaughter, Hannah Price, who died last year, has been determined following an autopsy report
Chris Daughtry's 25-Year-Old Stepdaughter Found Dead in Her Home, Singer Postpones Tour
The Nashville Police Department reportedly found the woman in her home Friday, a day before Chris was scheduled to perform in Silver Springs.
Video Shows Authorities Take Newborn Baby From 'American Idol' Contestant Syesha Mercado
Mercado’s son was previously given to Manatee Child Protective Services, and Mercado says he was discharged to a foster family without anyone consulting her.
David Archuleta Pens Heartfelt Message About Struggles With His Sexuality
The 'American Idol' alum shared the note on social media Saturday, urging his fellow Christians to be more "compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+."
‘American Idol’ Contestant Exits After Video Shows Him With a Person Wearing a KKK-Style Hood
Caleb Kennedy will no longer be part of 'American Idol' after a video surfaced of him sitting next to someone wearing a Klu Klux Klan-style hood