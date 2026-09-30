Life

Bose Develops Noise-Canceling Wired Earbuds

Priced at $99, the Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds don't require Bluetooth or charging.

Bose
Bose

Wired earbuds have reentered the market with help from renowned audio technology brand Bose.

The company has launched their new Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds, which provides premium sound without Bluetooth or charging being required. Designed with a 4.2-foot cable, the earbuds come in three colors: White Smoke, Dewdrop Mint and classic Black.

“Wired earbuds are experiencing a cultural renaissance, and when we decided to bring them back, we knew we had to make them even better than before,” stated Raza Haider, president of Bose P remium C onsumer Audio.

And although this may be a learning curve for those used to the convenience of Bluetooth, the earbuds has controls for volume, playback, calls, and various noise cancellation modes.
“Technology has come a long way since our last wired earbuds, allowing us the opportunity to bring our latest advancements to the category and set a new standard for what wired earbuds can be.”

The earbuds begin shipping on Oct. 15 and is available for preorder via My Bose on the brand’s official website and Best Buy.

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