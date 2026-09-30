Bose Develops Noise-Canceling Wired Earbuds

The company has launched their new Bose Noise Cancelling Wired Earbuds, which provides premium sound without Bluetooth or charging being required. Designed with a 4.2-foot cable, the earbuds come in three colors: White Smoke, Dewdrop Mint and classic Black.

“Wired earbuds are experiencing a cultural renaissance, and when we decided to bring them back, we knew we had to make them even better than before,” stated Raza Haider, president of Bose P remium C onsumer Audio.

And although this may be a learning curve for those used to the convenience of Bluetooth, the earbuds has controls for volume, playback, calls, and various noise cancellation modes.

“Technology has come a long way since our last wired earbuds, allowing us the opportunity to bring our latest advancements to the category and set a new standard for what wired earbuds can be.”