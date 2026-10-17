Harry Styles Performs Unreleased Song Dedicated to Liam Payne at Madison Square Garden

Key Takeaways
- Harry Styles debuted a previously unheard song called "What Is Enough?" during his Madison Square Garden show on Friday, Oct. 16, telling the crowd he wrote it two years earlier for his friend Liam Payne.
- Styles chose the exact anniversary of Liam Payne's death to perform the song, framing it with the message "it's just about looking after each other" and urging fans to tell loved ones they love them.
- Liam Payne died at age 31 on Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, with his cause of death listed as polytrauma and internal and external bleeding.
- The tribute came during Styles' unprecedented 30-night Madison Square Garden residency, the only U.S. stop on his 50-show Together, Together tour supporting his fourth album, and follows a similar nod to Payne at his Wembley Stadium finale.
During his Madison Square Garden run, Harry Styles commemorated the anniversary of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s death on Friday night (Oct. 16).
Styles performed an unreleased song called "What Is Enough?" in Payne’s honor.
"I feel incredibly proud when I get to look up there and see my name up there,” Styles said. “There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I've worked with, that I wouldn't have been able to do this without. And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends."
"It's just about looking after each other," he told the stadium, adding, "Get home safe, tell someone you love that you love them."
Payne, 31, died on Oct. 16, 2024, after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires. His cause of death was listed as polytrauma and internal and external bleeding.
Styles has seven shows left on his unprecedented 30 show residency at the Garden, running through Halloween, with Jamie xx opening. New York is the only U.S. stop on the 50-show Together, Together tour behind Styles' fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.
It is also not his first public nod to Payne this year. At the finale of a 12-night Wembley Stadium residency, Styles named all four of his former One Direction bandmates, including "my dear friend Liam," with Payne's parents, sister and nephew watching from the crowd.
Speaking to Zane Lowe in March, Styles said "the greatest way you can honor your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest."