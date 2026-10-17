Harry Styles Performs Unreleased Song Dedicated to Liam Payne at Madison Square Garden

During his Madison Square Garden run, Harry Styles commemorated the anniversary of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne’s death on Friday night (Oct. 16).

Styles performed an unreleased song called "What Is Enough?" in Payne’s honor.

"I feel incredibly proud when I get to look up there and see my name up there,” Styles said. “There are so many people in my life, friends and people that I've worked with, that I wouldn't have been able to do this without. And two years ago today, I lost one of those friends."

"It's just about looking after each other," he told the stadium, adding, "Get home safe, tell someone you love that you love them."