Paris Jackson Drops New Song on Michael Jackson’s Birthday: ‘It Is a Letter’

The release follows Paris’ candid Call Her Daddy interview about reconnecting with her mother, Debbie Rowe, as a teenager and ending her engagement to Justin Long to prioritize her happiness.

The track confronts public scrutiny of her grief and the continued consumption of her father’s legacy, with Paris singing, “They ate you alive” and “Even in death, when there’s nothing left.”

Paris Jackson released “Just Me and You” on Michael Jackson’s birthday but stressed that the song “is not a tribute” or commemoration—it is “a letter” about love, loss, and the divide between parasocial and personal relationships.

Paris Jackson released new music on what would have been Michael Jackson’s birthday, but she made it clear from the jump that “Just Me and You” is not meant to be treated like a public memorial. The singer-songwriter announced the track as part of a double-single, “The Breeze” and “Just Me and You,” and framed the release as something more personal than ceremonial. In an Instagram caption announcing the songs, Paris Jackson pushed back on the idea that the timing should be read as a traditional tribute. “it’s not a tribute. it’s not a commemoration. it’s not a demonstration of any kind,” she wrote. “it is a letter. it is a poem of the sonic variety. it is my honest experience — with love, loss, and para-social relationships vs a personal one.”

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, has spent much of her life navigating public fascination with her family, her grief, and her relationship to one of the most famous entertainers of all time. “Anything that’s real will leave them outraged and appalled,” she sings in the track. “Headless words’ll tell me that it’s all my fault / Hey, just for clicks, maybe it is.” The lyrics continue with a sharper line about protecting what remains personal: “Keeping what I have left close to my heart / They’ll twist it and interpret it as something cold and stark.” The song also takes aim at the way Michael Jackson’s legacy remains a source of constant public consumption years after his death. In one of the track’s most pointed sections, Paris sings, “Sucking on your bones is the final act / They ate you alive / Would you look at that? / Even in death, when there’s nothing left.”

That theme fits with the way Paris has spoken about her life in recent weeks. During an August 12 appearance on Call Her Daddy, she opened up about meeting her mother, Debbie Rowe, for the first time at 15. She said she had asked about Rowe when she was around 10 or 11, but did not connect with her until Jackson was in her teens. “I moved on, and we connected when I was about 15, and then really started getting closer towards the end of my teens,” Jackson said. She also discussed calling off her engagement to music producer Justin Long, saying the decision came down to choosing her own happiness. “It was a choice that I needed to make to be happy,” Jackson told Alex Cooper. She added that therapy helped her recognize that “just because someone is a good person doesn’t mean they’re my person.” With “Just Me and You,” Paris Jackson is keeping the focus on the line between public expectation and private grief.

The closing lyrics make that point directly: “I’ll see you in my sleep / They won’t need to stare / It’s just you and me / There’s no need to keep them amused / Got nothing to prove when it’s me and you.”