What's On Our Playlist: Beyoncé, Veeze, Flo Milli And More
From Beyoncé to Tyla and Flo Milli, here's what's on the Complex Music team's playlist.
We're reaching the end of the year. And although new music releases are starting to slow down, there are still a handful of songs that we are excited about.
Beyoncé just dropped her new energetic single, "My House," in light of her exciting new film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Meanwhile, Veeze teamed up with Luh Tyler and Rob49 for their latest hit, "ATL Freestyle 1." And Flo Milli is back with her new single, "Never Lose Me."
Check out our thoughts on some of what's on our playlist below, and follow our weekly updated roundup here.
