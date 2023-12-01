What's On Our Playlist: Beyoncé, Veeze, Flo Milli And More

From Beyoncé to Tyla and Flo Milli, here's what's on the Complex Music team's playlist.

Dec 01, 2023
We're reaching the end of the year. And although new music releases are starting to slow down, there are still a handful of songs that we are excited about. 

Beyoncé just dropped her new energetic single, "My House," in light of her exciting new film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. Meanwhile, Veeze teamed up with Luh Tyler and Rob49 for their latest hit, "ATL Freestyle 1." And Flo Milli is back with her new single, "Never Lose Me." 

Check out our thoughts on some of what's on our playlist below, and follow our weekly updated roundup here

Beyoncé, “My House”

Beyoncé is the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season. In celebration of the premiere of her latest live performance film, Renaissance, the Queen has gifted fans with a new record. “My House” is an energetic track broken into two parts. The first begins with a rowdy chant before it unravels into a fun and triumphant beat led by horns and sirens. As the track continues, Bey delivers each line with rambunctious energy, trading her singing for a controlled yell. “Who they came to see? Me/Who reppin' like me?/Don't make me get up out of my seat/Don't make me come up off of this beat,” she spits in a rap-like flow. A more pulsating beat leads the second part of the track. Although Bey’s voice softens slightly, she still stays energetic, weaving singing with rap flows. “My House” was reportedly played at the end credits of her film, which premiered last night. —Jessica McKinney 

Veeze f/ Luh Tyler & Rob49, “ATL Freestyle 1”

Veeze has been having a fantastic year, and “ATL Freestyle 1” just adds another notch to his impressive run in 2023. Even though none of the artists on the track are from Atlanta, Veeze, Luh Tyler, and Rob49 lean into trap production while still maintaining their own regional twang. “ATL Freestyle 1” is fun because Veeze anchors the track, while Rob49 shows why he’s another rising artist to watch with his slick wordplay, and the 17-year-old Luh Tyler glides over the beat with the confidence of a savvy vet. —Jordan Rose

Flo Milli f/ Lil Yachty, “Never Lose Me”

Flo Milli finally released “Never Lose Me,” a sparkly record that fans have been eager to hear in full since it was teased in early September. Over aerial production assembled by Gerreaux, Flo hopscotches through the beat with a series of carnal bars and boasts about being the main character in her roster of romantic interests. Lil Yachty, who’s been having one hell of a year performance-wise, taps in with Auto-Tune-laced melodies during the second half to offer his perspective on being a pleaser. This his and hers presentation is about three minutes long but is bound to become a short-form sensation due to its assorted hues. —Kemet High

FendiDa Rappa f/ GloRilla, “In The Trunk”

FendiDa Rappa already told y’all what type of time she usually on in “Point Me to the Slut's.” Her latest drop, “In The Trunk,” is another Mack anthem about catching twerk, clapping cheeks, filling her stomach with liquor, and questionable BBLs. Following Fendi’s sturdy showing, GloRilla punches in with a beasty verse about similar topics. “H*e, guess what? If yo h*e look he took/And I hate your BBL, your doctor need his a*s whooped,” she sickeningly spits in a clip that’s already making rounds on social media. A Memphis and Chicago link-up on a drill beat (produced by Danny Mobb), “In The Trunk” is the definition of hard. —Kemet High

Tyla, “Butterflies”

South African singer Tyla recently dropped her new single, “Butterflies.” A departure from her uptempo dance record, “Water,” Tyla’s latest track, finds the performer delivering soft vocals over dreamy instrumentation. On the track, she sings about being swallowed by feelings for her romantic partner, who is often flawed. “You give me butterflies/Got me falling in the deep end of your disguise,” she sings with a soothing tone. “Butterflies” is a testament to Tyla’s versatility as an artist. The track is set to appear on her forthcoming self-titled debut album. —Jessica McKinney 

