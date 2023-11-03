Bubbling: Veeze, The Detroit Rapper Everyone's Betting On

Bubbling is a monthly series highlighting emerging artists on the cusp of major breakthrough.



Veeze walks through the door of a chaotic second-floor soju pub in Manhattan’s Koreatown as the lights begin flashing and generic techno cuts through a slow Monday night dinner service. The elusive rapper has an open contempt for conventional time signatures but shows up respectably close to on time. Veeze appears disoriented by the scratch-bombed and corrugated tin-lined interior of the restaurant, and the spectacle playing out in front of him. Under a ceiling lined with fishnet and ornamented with soju caps and Christmas lights, a strawberry cake studded with sparkling candles is ferried to a nearby table as the entirety of the dining room begins clapping and loudly cheering for a reluctant birthday girl.

“What made you choose this place for an interview?” his befuddled manager (who is also Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown’s uncle) Snake Hawkins asks me. I respond, “It’s the strangest, funniest restaurant I could think of.” With a spark of recognition, Snake laughs and says, “Ah, Veeze. Got it.” We agree it’s the ideal, personified setting for a date with his artist, the Detroit native who’s enjoying one of the most unpredictable career years in recent memory.

Veeze is in town for the first stop on his first national headlining tour—running from October through Thanksgiving—and has just released the deluxe edition of Ganger, his sophomore effort and possible rap album of the year contender. Veeze accurately describes the project as “his second debut,” coming four years after his cult mixtape, Navy Wavy, which made him a person of interest in underground regional rap nerd Internet circles. The 21-track album has been the catalyst for his recent groundswell of support. It’s an album that displays the four years between projects weren’t wasted. Veeze is on surer footing, still with an exceptional ear for beats, but more importantly, with his drunken boxer style, able to reclaim and crush production other rappers wouldn’t be able to find pockets in. His humor has found its audience, with several of his gargled, inebriated logic punchlines serving as bar of the year candidates, if there was an actual award for that. It's an album that launched out of shadow, from cult fetish to star.

His potential and success thus far is responsible for a newly inked contract with Warner Music. That deal goes beyond the parameters of a standard up-and-coming artist signing to a major. It’s a label partnership for his new imprint, Navy Wavy, setting Veeze up as a rapper and a brand with real autonomy. This is a type of industry coronation historically reserved for seasoned veterans, capitalizing on years of proven success and momentum. But Veeze is still in the process of establishing himself, which is a clear indication from Warner that they want to be in the Veeze business for the foreseeable future.

“I want to be a part of artists that have a ton of ambition and are willing to put the work in,” Miles Gersh , a Warner A&R instrumental in making the deal happen, tells Complex. “The ceiling for Veeze is limitless.”

Miles’ interpretation of Veeze and his career prospects might surprise even his own fans. Nothing about Veeze’s trajectory has been standard, from his sporadic and sparse release schedule to the non-commercial rap he produces. But Ganger was received with critical acclaim and a score of fawning profiles in every major prestige music pub left. The result has been that the 30-year-old now boasts a number of gaudy stats his team can rattle off like they’re printed on the back of his baseball card (i.e., his viral 2020 hit “Law n Order” has over 20 million streams, and Ganger cracked Billboard’s Top 200, and debuted at #1 on both the Heatseekers and Independent album charts.) Plus, he has amassed an Instagram following of a half million fans and is now embarking on the aforementioned tour. But how, and why, did this precise moment make him bubble into the mainstream?