What's On: Mariah The Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, And More
Here's what's on Complex's playlist this week.
It's a light week for releases, but we still added some good music to our playlist. Mariah the Scientist just dropped her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, featuring her standout collaboration with Young Thug, "Ride." Brent Faiyaz is back with his new hit, "Pistachios." And Yebba just dropped her reflective single "Waterfall (I Adore You). Check out what else is on our playlist below.
