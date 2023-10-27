What's On: Mariah The Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, And More

YouTube

Yebba’s “Waterfall (I Adore You)” is glittered with grace. On it, the melodist purrs about the impact of infatuation and persuasively dissolves her melodies into a tranquilizing beat that she helped lace alongside John Rooney. Whether folks chose to zero in on the poetic lyrics or get caught up in the ambiance of the vibe, it works as a lullaby that defines the relatable transformation from liking someone to loving someone. If “Waterfall (I Adore You)” is reflective of what she’s been working on over these last two years of being quiet with releases, then Yebba’s new chapter will be as regal as this song is.—Kemet High