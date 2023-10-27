What's On: Mariah The Scientist, Brent Faiyaz, And More

Here's what's on Complex's playlist this week.

By 
Oct 27, 2023
Complex Original

It's a light week for releases, but we still added some good music to our playlist. Mariah the Scientist just dropped her new album, To Be Eaten Alive, featuring her standout collaboration with Young Thug, "Ride." Brent Faiyaz is back with his new hit, "Pistachios." And Yebba just dropped her reflective single "Waterfall (I Adore You). Check out what else is on our playlist below. 

Mariah the Scientist, “Ride”

Mariah the Scientist has joined forces with her romantic partner Young Thug on their latest collaboration, “Ride.” “Ride” is an acoustic-driven track that finds Young Thug leading the way with sweet-sounding Auto-Tuned vocals as he sings about building love and trust in their relationship. Mariah the Scientist then comes in on the second verse where she lays down velvety vocals and even hints at upcoming nuptials. “Love me some Spyda Wyda, turn that Miss to Mrs/Said I'm Mariah, I might change it to Williams,” she sings. “Ride” is one of the most romantic and meaningful songs from Mariah’s latest project, To Be Eaten Alive. —Jessica McKinney

Brent Faiyaz, “Pistachios”

Brent Faiyaz is back with his surprise album, Larger Than Life, and he’s better than ever. Faiyaz has built his entire career on his terms, and on “Pistachios” he describes how he’s crafted his life the same way. The spoils of success often come with stress, but Faiyaz makes it all sound cool regardless of the tribulations he faces. Larger Than Life captures the effortlessness of the Maryland singer’s style and fame, and this outro is the perfect closer for this surprise gift to his fans. —Jordan Rose

Yebba, “Waterfall (I Adore You)”

Yebba’s “Waterfall (I Adore You)” is glittered with grace. On it, the melodist purrs about the impact of infatuation and persuasively dissolves her melodies into a tranquilizing beat that she helped lace alongside John Rooney. Whether folks chose to zero in on the poetic lyrics or get caught up in the ambiance of the vibe, it works as a lullaby that defines the relatable transformation from liking someone to loving someone. If “Waterfall (I Adore You)” is reflective of what she’s been working on over these last two years of being quiet with releases, then Yebba’s new chapter will be as regal as this song is.—Kemet High

Shordie Shordie & Murda Beatz, “Don’t Forget Me”

Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz just dropped their joint project Memory Lane 2, and it’s already gaining attention online. One of the standout tracks from the project, though, is “Don’t Forget Me.” The track is a slick record with a laid back vibe that finds the Baltimore rapper coasting over a hypnotic beat. On the track, he depicts a romantic relationship while also touching on his memory loss as a result of heavy drinking. “Do anything, but, don't forget me/'Cause, I been drinkin' lean, I been fuckin' 'round forgettin'” he raps on the chorus with a smooth delivery. Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz are definitely a dynamic rapper and producer duo. —Jessica McKinney

