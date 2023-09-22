First Impressions Of Doja Cat’s New Album, ‘Scarlet’

Final thoughts/Overall first impressions?

Ecleen: Every rap album I’ve gravitated toward this year has been experimental bliss. My main takeaway, and hopefully that of listeners and her peers as well, is to have more fun.

Eric: There’s been a lot of talk lately about how there’s a lack of new rap superstars in this generation. But she’s right here. It’s Doja. She checks all the boxes. She’s already proven herself as an arena-ready artist with mainstream pop appeal, and now she’s put out one of the best rap albums of the year. She has an I-don’t-give-a-fuck energy, but still appeals to the masses. She has more musical range than almost all of her peers. Knowing Doja, I bet she could switch things up again and make a fuckin’ country album next, but for now, she’s one of the best rappers making music at this scale. Scarlet is a hell of a project.

Jessica: This isn’t my favorite Doja Cat album right now, but I do think Scarlet is a win. From the production, beat selection, lyrical content, and vocal delivery, Doja shows that she is a wizard in every category. The album does a good job of highlighting her rap skills, while also blending some of those pop elements that she displayed on earlier projects. If people didn’t agree before, this album will definitely put to rest the debate about whether she is a rapper or a pop star. She proves that she can wear both hats.

Jordan: Doja Cat is such a troll (you feel like you have to take everything she says or does with a grain of salt), but she was dead serious about Scarlet. Doja has repeatedly proven that she’s an exceedingly talented artist with an impressive range, but this album further proves this with a wide array of tracks, bars, and beats demonstrating how deep her bag is. She sings with ease on “Often,” crafts an impressive hook on “Agora Hills,” and fires back at criticism she’s received on “97,” “Balut,” “Skull and Bones,” and other tracks. Scarlet does falter a bit because of the lofty expectations Doja set for herself by branding it a pure rap album; she is so good at making complete songs that subbing out her usual pop records for semi-boom-bap ones still makes this a contender for rap album of the year.

Kemet: She did the damn thing. On Scarlet, it feels obvious that Doja Cat is back to making the music that she actually enjoys laying down. I wouldn’t be surprised if these songs were collecting dust somewhere on a hard drive, because a lot of them have the same tone, structure, and flair that made her a celebrity in the first place. Also, it’s worth noting that she didn’t compromise the depth of her bars for audiences that just want to vibe. And on the other side, she didn’t make this a boom-bap album that’s heavy on the lyrics but light on the overall feeling and aura. Scarlet is what balance looks like between ambiance and execution. As a fan, I’m happy with it.

Liam: Ironically, with Doja saying she’s not giving us another pop album and that she’s done with “selling out,” she’s become a star in her own right. She shines through her songwriting, beat selection, versatility, and pure infectiousness. Scarlet is undoubtedly my album of the year so far. Doja wanted to shed her skin (and fans) in this rollout to emphasize that if you’re gonna love her, it’s because she makes undeniable music. Scarlet is also full of odes to hip-hop legends; you hear Lauryn Hill on “Can’t Wait,” Nicki on “Go Off,” and plenty more. She shows that she is a real student of hip-hop, she can rap, sing, and write a damn good hook, and she can do it at a level no one else is doing today. This album is a breath of fresh air after a stale year of hip-hop.