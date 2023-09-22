Doja Cat Addresses Controversial Post About Fans That Led to Losing Over 300,000 Followers on "97"

The original Threads incident happened in July, when fans asked the artist to tell them she loves them and she refused. "My life, my rules, my style, my attitude,” she wrote at the time.

When a user then responded, "I wanna hear you say (I do love you guys) as usual you say to your fans,” Doja said, "I don't though cuz I don't even know yall."

Her defiance caused stan accounts to deactivate their Twitter accounts after Doja denounced the fandom name Kittenz and urged them to deactivate.

“If you call yourself a ‘kitten’ or fucking ‘kittenz’ that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house,” she wrote at the time.

Doja Cat then told a fan account of hers to delete it when asked if she should rename her handle. “just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late,” she replied.