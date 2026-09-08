Dario Mccarty
Joined September 2024 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories
Playboi Carti's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
From 'MUSIC' to 'Whole Lotta Red' to 'Die Lit,' here’s a ranking of Playboi Carti’s albums.
Dario Mccarty528 days ago
The 10 Best Plaqueboymax Songs Made During His In The Booth Streams, Ranked
The FaZe Clan boy is building a trove of tracks, so we wanted to talk about the best of the best from Plaqueboymax so far.
Dario Mccarty594 days ago
25 Rappers To Watch In 2025
From Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Glokk40Spazz to Chicago's STAR BANDZ and VonOff1700, here are the rappers you need to be watching this year.
Dario Mccarty602 days ago
The 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now
From Luh Tyler to STAR BANDZ to 2Sdxrt3all, here are the 13 best teenage rappers right now.
Dario Mccarty724 days ago