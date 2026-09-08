Dario Mccarty

Joined September 2024 | 4 posts
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Latest Stories

Four images of Playboi Carti in different outfits and poses, with "BABYBOY" text above.

Playboi Carti's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From 'MUSIC' to 'Whole Lotta Red' to 'Die Lit,' here’s a ranking of Playboi Carti’s albums.

Dario Mccarty528 days ago
Central Cee (left) and Plaqueboymax (right) smile into the camera during one of Max's "In The Booth" livestreams.

The 10 Best Plaqueboymax Songs Made During His In The Booth Streams, Ranked

The FaZe Clan boy is building a trove of tracks, so we wanted to talk about the best of the best from Plaqueboymax so far.

Dario Mccarty594 days ago
Three individuals posing confidently, Samara Cyn wearing a red beanie, Loe Shimmy with jewelry and a hand gesture, and Nino Paid in a striped shirt.

25 Rappers To Watch In 2025

From Atlanta's Lazer Dim 700 and Glokk40Spazz to Chicago's STAR BANDZ and VonOff1700, here are the rappers you need to be watching this year.

Dario Mccarty602 days ago
Teenage rappers

The 13 Best Teenage Rappers Right Now

From Luh Tyler to STAR BANDZ to 2Sdxrt3all, here are the 13 best teenage rappers right now.

Dario Mccarty724 days ago

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