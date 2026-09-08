Jamal Desroches

Joined December 2024 | 11 posts
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Latest Stories

A group of six people, including André 3000 in a red outfit and A$AP Rocky in black, pose against a dark background.

The 30 Celebrities With the Most Aura Right Now, Ranked

Which people in our world have the most aura? We set out to define it—and rank it.

Jamal Desroches295 days ago
Best Brands 2025 So Far: Supreme, Chrome Hearts, Cactus Jack

The Best Clothing Brands of 2025 (So Far)

Here are the best clothing brands of the year so far, featuring Supreme, Chrome Hearts, Stüssy, and more.

Jamal Desroches464 days ago
Four images of Playboi Carti in different outfits and poses, with "BABYBOY" text above.

Playboi Carti's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

From 'MUSIC' to 'Whole Lotta Red' to 'Die Lit,' here’s a ranking of Playboi Carti’s albums.

Jamal Desroches528 days ago
A gold necklace with a pendant spelling "POWER" in bold, stylized letters against a red background.

Our Obsessions of the Week: Ambush 'POW!' Chains, Balenciaga T-Shirts, and More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

Jamal Desroches559 days ago
Two individuals wearing futuristic sunglasses and stylish outfits pose artistically, one upside down. The setting is minimalist and modern.

Our Obsessions of the Week: Margiela x Gentle Monster, Takashi Murakami x MLB, and More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

Jamal Desroches566 days ago
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Martine Rose x Nike Shox MR4 Fire Red

Our Obsessions of the Week: House of Errors, A Rumored Martine Rose Nike Shox & More

The Complex Style staff pick their personal favorite releases of the week.

Jamal Desroches573 days ago
A person holding a Marshall speaker with "AWAKE NY" written on it. The background shows part of a large metal structure.

Our Obsessions of the Week: Doechii Thong, Stussy Tears, Ambush Uggs & More

Complex Style’s personal favorite releases of the week.

Jamal Desroches580 days ago
A woman in a red dress cutting meat, a person holding a laptop with "HOW TO TELL IF YOU'RE GAY," and a person in layered clothing in a subway.

Almost-RIP TikTok: Our 20 Favorite Style Moments on the App So Far, Ranked

Despite the ban swiftly lifting, we took this time to look back on all of the good times we’ve had with TikTok over the years.

Jamal Desroches604 days ago
A collage of three fashion images: a person walking on a crosswalk, a person in a hooded jacket with sunglasses, and a person in a sweater with "BRIGADE" text.

Our 10 Most Anticipated Apparel Brands of 2025

These are the brands and designers poised to make waves in the fashion industry this year.

Jamal Desroches610 days ago
Collage of fashion items: NY jackets, distressed jeans, "WET" tank top, and green sneakers with pink laces. Text: "Best of 2024".

The 10 Most Hyped Items That Defined 2024

Did you buy any of these this year?

Jamal Desroches633 days ago
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Collage of stylish individuals with "Best of 2024" text. Four people in fashionable outfits, each in a unique style.

The 10 Best-Dressed Rappers of 2024, Ranked

Nobody dressed better than these rappers in 2024.

Jamal Desroches646 days ago

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