DDG Accidentally Reveals His 'Real Voice' to Sexyy Red: 'I Just Get Real Insecure'

DDG was chopping it up with Sexyy Red when he got a little too comfortable and broke out his real voice.

The St. Louis native was clearly taken aback upon hearing DDG's considerably deeper voice at the 20:49 mark after the two had been speaking for about 18 minutes. After getting over her initial shock, Sexyy Red started cracking up hysterically.

"That's why I don't do it, bro," DDG responded. "That's why I don't do that shit."

DDG explained he hides his real voice because people tend to laugh at it, as was the case with Sexyy Red.

DDG opened up about insecurities over his actual voice in a vlog last year. "I just get real insecure, I don't like to really, like, expose myself like that. I like to stay low-key and just be who I am. … So I've be trying to like, talk regular," he said. "I feel like when I talk regular, it’s like I’m more relatable to y'all."

DDG confessed he prefers to "talk regular" to avoid having people laugh at him.

"It's just easier for me to grow as a musical artist, creator and shit," he said. "I just feel like if I use my deep voice, a lot of y'all wouldn’t take me seriously, and it’d be like, funny. I see a lot of people laughing about it and shit, and that’s just like, that’s why I don’t like really using it like that. A lot of motherfuckers take that shit like it’s a motherfuckin’ joke, but it’s just me like, opening up.”