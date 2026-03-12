Music

The Pussycat Dolls Complex Exclusive Vinyl and CD: How to Buy

The group's 2005 debut album returns in multiple vinyl and CD editions, exclusively available on Complex.

The image shows the Pussycat Dolls' "PCD" album cover with the group posing. Two red vinyl records are displayed beside it.
COMPLEX

The Pussycat Dolls' debut album, PCD, is back in a new reissue, and you can shop it on Complex in multiple formats.

Originally released in 2005, PCD launched the group into global superstardom with chart-topping hits like "Don't Cha" featuring Busta Rhymes, "Buttons," "Stickwitu," and "Beep" featuring will.i.am. The album made a blockbuster debut on the strength of its blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop influences, establishing the Pussycat Dolls as one of the defining acts of mid-2000s pop music. PCD debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and eventually went multi-platinum, spawning multiple top-ten singles and cementing the group's place in pop culture.

The PCD reissue is available on Complex in several formats. The Hot Like Me Tangerine color 2LP extended tracklist edition features the album pressed on vibrant tangerine vinyl with bonus tracks. There's also standard vinyl and CD editions.

Where to buy the PCD reissue on vinyl and CD

If you're looking to add this early-2000s pop classic to your collection, shop the Complex exclusive of The Pussycat Dolls' PCD reissue.

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