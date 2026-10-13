keshi has quietly become one of the most-streamed artists of his generation, turning emotional, genre-blurring songwriting into billions of streams and sold-out arena shows. His sophomore album, Requiem, anchors this collection, available on both a standard and an alternate-cover LP alongside a 7-inch pressing of lead single “Say.” Rounding out the drop is a run of apparel tied to the album era, from the Portrait Logo longsleeve to the Texas, Stallion, and Olive Crest tees, with prices starting at $13.98. Here is the best keshi merch and vinyl available on Complex right now.