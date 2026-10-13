Music

Keshi Merch and Vinyl Available on Complex

From Requiem vinyl to the Texas and Stallion tees, here is the best keshi merch to buy on Complex right now.

Keshi Merch and Vinyl Available on Complex
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keshi has quietly become one of the most-streamed artists of his generation, turning emotional, genre-blurring songwriting into billions of streams and sold-out arena shows. His sophomore album, Requiem, anchors this collection, available on both a standard and an alternate-cover LP alongside a 7-inch pressing of lead single “Say.” Rounding out the drop is a run of apparel tied to the album era, from the Portrait Logo longsleeve to the Texas, Stallion, and Olive Crest tees, with prices starting at $13.98. Here is the best keshi merch and vinyl available on Complex right now.

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Keshi Portrait Logo Longsleeve

Price: $75
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Portrait Logo Longsleeve on Complex

Artist merch from keshi's official store, built around the keshi logo screenprinted across the front. Framed graphics carry the design onto both sleeves and the back.

Keshi Portrait Logo Tee

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Portrait Logo Tee on Complex

The front graphic is the keshi logo paired with a framed portrait, screenprinted as a single piece. The portrait does the work here, with the logo reading as part of the frame rather than standing on its own.

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Keshi Stallion Tee

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Stallion Tee on Complex

An ornate gothic keshi wordmark anchors the front, paired with a rearing horse illustration and wrapped in a dotted circular border with four stars set into it. The whole emblem is screenprinted in a single medium-blue tone on a cream base, and the distressed texture gives it a vintage-worn finish instead of a crisp new print.

Keshi Olive Crest Tee

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Olive Crest Tee on Complex

The chest graphic is a single ornate crest, a horizontal diamond cartouche built from symmetrical floral and filigree scrollwork with a script keshi wordmark set inside it. It is screenprinted tone-on-tone, a lighter sage-stone shade laid over the dark olive green body, so the filigree reads as texture more than contrast. The heraldic framing is the point, closer to a family crest than a logo, and the olive base keeps the whole thing muted.

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Keshi Requiem Standard LP

Price: $26
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Requiem Standard LP on Complex

Requiem is keshi's 2024 album, 13 songs he wrote, produced and performed himself with one stated ambition behind them, music made to be played in arenas. The songs came together between Houston, LA, New York and Tokyo, and the record carries all three of those credits back to him. This is the standard pressing of it, the full 13-song album on black vinyl.

Keshi Requiem Alternate Cover LP

Price: $26
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Requiem Alternate Cover LP on Complex

Requiem is keshi's 2024 album, 13 songs cut across Houston, LA, New York and Tokyo, written and produced with arena performance in mind. This limited edition pressing swaps in alternate artwork: a close-up black-and-white photo of a figure with a sprawling, heavily textured mass of hair, framed by a vertical orange-red band carrying the artist name, the title, and a small ornate illustration of a standing figure.

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Keshi Texas Tee

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi Texas Tee on Complex

Keshi's Texas roots are the whole premise here, stated outright on the front. The graphic reads "Take Me Back To Texas," screenprinted as one large hit across the chest in a vintage-inspired treatment rather than a crisp contemporary print, which gives the phrase a worn, souvenir-shirt look. It is a short sleeve tee from the artist's official store, with the line itself doing all the work.

Keshi "Say" 7 Inch Single

Price: $14
How To Buy: Shop keshiKeshi "Say" 7 Inch Single on Complex

"Say" served as the lead track from keshi's album "Requiem," and this 7-inch gives that single its own standalone pressing instead of parking it inside the LP. Side A holds the song as released. Side B carries an instrumental version of "Say," cut exclusively for this release, so the vocal track and the arrangement each get a side.

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