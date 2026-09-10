Music

5 Signed Vinyl and CD Albums Available on Complex

Autographs by artists like YG, Gunna, and G Herbo appear on these special edition pressings that you can purchase on Complex now.

A collage of four album covers with vinyl records. Each cover features different artistic styles and themes, including portraits and abstract art.
complex.com/shop

A record you love is one thing. A record with the artist's signature across the sleeve in their own hand is another entirely.

The selection we've gathered on Complex spans recent rap and R&B, from Atlanta to Chicago to Philly, with variants running from standard black to clear and translucent red, plus a CD. Names like YG, 6LACK, and Gunna are in the mix, and the price spread stays reasonable enough to justify more than one. Whether you're buying a gift or laying the foundation of a collection, these are the pickups worth moving on now.

Shop the Signed Collection on Complex

YG The Gentlemen's Club Signed Vinyl

Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop the Signed CollectionYG The Gentlemen's Club Signed Vinyl on Complex

YG signed this black vinyl pressing himself, and the guest list alone earns it a spot on the shelf: Tyler, The Creator on "ON THE LOW," Pusha T on "OMG," and JID and Ab-Soul trading verses on "INSECURE" across the album's 15 tracks. Signed copies are capped at a limited run, so don't sit on it.

6LACK "Love Is The New Gangsta" Moonlight Clear Signed Vinyl

Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop the Signed Collection6LACK "Love Is The New Gangsta" Moonlight Clear Signed Vinyl on Complex

6LACK signed this moonlight clear pressing of Love is the New Gangsta, an 11-track run through self-exploration and honesty that trades his early alternative R&B for soulful melodies and stretches of raw minimalism. 2 Chainz turns up on "Sunday Again," with Leon Thomas, AZ Chike, Odeal, and QUIN filling out the features.

Advertisement

G Herbo "Lil Herb" Signed Vinyl

Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop the Signed CollectionG Herbo "Lil Herb" Signed Vinyl on Complex

G Herbo signed this 1LP pressing of Lil Herb, the 16-track project he built around turning 30 and officially closing out the era he named himself after. It's billed as a return to the fundamentals, an introspective look back at his origins and his longevity, which makes his signature on the sleeve of this one hit different than most autograph drops.

Gunna "THE LAST WUN" Signed CD

Price: $12
How To Buy: Shop the Signed CollectionGunna "THE LAST WUN" Signed CD on Complex

Gunna's THE LAST WUN runs 25 tracks deep and reaches well past Atlanta for its guests, with Burna Boy on "WGFT," Wizkid on "FOREVER BE MINE," and Asake on "SATISFACTION," plus Offset on "AT MY PUREST." Every copy comes with an insert Gunna signed himself.

Advertisement

Fridayy - Fridayy (Signed Vinyl)

Price: $33
How To Buy: Shop the Signed CollectionFridayy - Fridayy (Signed Vinyl) on Complex

Fridayy's 2023 self-titled album gets its first pressing on translucent red vinyl through Def Jam, and every copy ships with an insert he signed by hand. The 14 tracks pull in a guest list that runs from Maverick City Music to Adekunle Gold and Fireboy DML to Chris Brown, so the record covers more ground than most debuts. Only 1,000 of these exist worldwide.

Shop the Signed Collection on Complex

Related Stories

Young Thug and Kodak Black
Music

Young Thug Wants Kodak Black to Name His Price to Sign With YSL Records

YSL Records is looking for its next superstar, apparently.

Trey Alston81 days ago
Vinyl records and album covers featuring Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy," J. Cole's "2014 Forest Hills Drive," and others.
Music

The Best Hip-Hop Vinyl Albums Available on Complex

With limited-edition pressings, anniversary drops, and deluxe box sets from artists like Kanye West, Juice WRLD, and J. Cole, these are the best vinyl rap albums available now in Complex's hip-hop collection.

Oruny Choi15 days ago
(L-R) Kodak Black and Young Thug.
Music

Kodak Black Reveals His Huge List of Demands to Sign With Young Thug's YSL Records

The Florida rapper said that if he were to sign with Thugger, he would want some pretty big incentives.

Trey Alston61 days ago

Trending

1
MusicLil Durk Jury Notes: What Did They Say?
2
Pop CultureXbox Picks Up Hideo Kojima's 'Physint' Game After PlayStation Backs Away
3
Music50 Cent Says Former Rival Shyne 'Impresses' Him After Reunion In New York
4
MusicJhené Aiko's 'Westside Whimsy,' Tracklist, Kendrick Lamar Feature and More
5
MusicQuavo and Offset Reuniting for One Final Migos Album: 'We Coming Back'
6
MusicTimothy 'Buc Wild' Joseph, Former Hot 97 Host, Dead at 47

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App