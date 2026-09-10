5 Signed Vinyl and CD Albums Available on Complex

A record you love is one thing. A record with the artist's signature across the sleeve in their own hand is another entirely.
The selection we've gathered on Complex spans recent rap and R&B, from Atlanta to Chicago to Philly, with variants running from standard black to clear and translucent red, plus a CD. Names like YG, 6LACK, and Gunna are in the mix, and the price spread stays reasonable enough to justify more than one. Whether you're buying a gift or laying the foundation of a collection, these are the pickups worth moving on now.
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YG The Gentlemen's Club Signed Vinyl
Price: $45
How To Buy: Shop the Signed Collection → YG The Gentlemen's Club Signed Vinyl on Complex
YG signed this black vinyl pressing himself, and the guest list alone earns it a spot on the shelf: Tyler, The Creator on "ON THE LOW," Pusha T on "OMG," and JID and Ab-Soul trading verses on "INSECURE" across the album's 15 tracks. Signed copies are capped at a limited run, so don't sit on it.
6LACK "Love Is The New Gangsta" Moonlight Clear Signed Vinyl
Price: $35
How To Buy: Shop the Signed Collection → 6LACK "Love Is The New Gangsta" Moonlight Clear Signed Vinyl on Complex
6LACK signed this moonlight clear pressing of Love is the New Gangsta, an 11-track run through self-exploration and honesty that trades his early alternative R&B for soulful melodies and stretches of raw minimalism. 2 Chainz turns up on "Sunday Again," with Leon Thomas, AZ Chike, Odeal, and QUIN filling out the features.
G Herbo "Lil Herb" Signed Vinyl
Price: $30
How To Buy: Shop the Signed Collection → G Herbo "Lil Herb" Signed Vinyl on Complex
G Herbo signed this 1LP pressing of Lil Herb, the 16-track project he built around turning 30 and officially closing out the era he named himself after. It's billed as a return to the fundamentals, an introspective look back at his origins and his longevity, which makes his signature on the sleeve of this one hit different than most autograph drops.
Gunna "THE LAST WUN" Signed CD
Price: $12
How To Buy: Shop the Signed Collection → Gunna "THE LAST WUN" Signed CD on Complex
Gunna's THE LAST WUN runs 25 tracks deep and reaches well past Atlanta for its guests, with Burna Boy on "WGFT," Wizkid on "FOREVER BE MINE," and Asake on "SATISFACTION," plus Offset on "AT MY PUREST." Every copy comes with an insert Gunna signed himself.
Fridayy - Fridayy (Signed Vinyl)
Price: $33
How To Buy: Shop the Signed Collection → Fridayy - Fridayy (Signed Vinyl) on Complex
Fridayy's 2023 self-titled album gets its first pressing on translucent red vinyl through Def Jam, and every copy ships with an insert he signed by hand. The 14 tracks pull in a guest list that runs from Maverick City Music to Adekunle Gold and Fireboy DML to Chris Brown, so the record covers more ground than most debuts. Only 1,000 of these exist worldwide.