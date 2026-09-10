5 Signed Vinyl and CD Albums Available on Complex

A record you love is one thing. A record with the artist's signature across the sleeve in their own hand is another entirely.

The selection we've gathered on Complex spans recent rap and R&B, from Atlanta to Chicago to Philly, with variants running from standard black to clear and translucent red, plus a CD. Names like YG, 6LACK, and Gunna are in the mix, and the price spread stays reasonable enough to justify more than one. Whether you're buying a gift or laying the foundation of a collection, these are the pickups worth moving on now.