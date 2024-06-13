Tyla on Her South African 'Coloured' Identity: 'I Never Denied My Blackness'

Tyla’s racial and cultural identity came up again in her Breakfast Club interview.

During the conversation, Charlamagne tha God asked the “Water” singer to clarify what it means to be a “South African Coloured person.” Upon hearing the question, Tyla remained silent and turned around as someone—who appeared to be her publicist—chimed in over the intercom.

“Can we not? Por favor,” the woman said.

“I like that,” Charlamagne replied, “I like when they talk from the back and say we can’t [bring up certain topics]. … That’s even better.”

The assumed publicist then added, “Next one, please.”