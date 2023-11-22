Fans Debate Tyla's Identity as South African 'Coloured'

Western fans of singer-songwriter Tyla have questions about the 21-year-old Johannesburg native after learning she doesn't identify as "Black."

The singer-songwriter has steadily been getting attention stateside thanks to her hit song "Water," which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also has a string of popular tracks on TikTok as well as a nomination for Best African Music Performance at the 2024 Grammy Awards. But some fans have expressed shock to learn that she identifies as "Coloured" (with a u, specifically), a term that can be used in South African for those of mixed ethnicity.

The term "colored" has a different connotation in the United States—a racist categorization used prominently during the Jim Crow era to segregate people—which explains why some Western listeners have questioned its usage.

One such TikTok posted by user Simone Umba in September sparked debate when she shot down someone correcting her for saying Tyla is Black.

"This is a miseducation," Umba said. "Baby, colored is what they called Black people before they got rights in this country."