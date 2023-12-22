Rihanna Reveals Super Bowl Pregnancy Announcement Happened Because Her Jumper Couldn’t Zip Up

Rihanna knows how to surprise her fans.
Earlier this year, the singer stunned at her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance when she unveiled her baby bump. However, she experienced some other bumps in the road leading up to the event.
“Here’s the thing. I did what I had to do, right? My jumper couldn’t zip up,” RiRi told Access Hollywood as she laughed. “No one knew I was pregnant. I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy and this [jacket] was baggy, but you know, the zip. It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”
She also described that the show was an "out-of-body experience, and I feel like I’ve heard that before, [but] I felt it for the first time at the Super Bowl.”
At the time, she and ASAP Rocky were expecting their second child together, later welcoming their second son, Riot in August. They had their first son, RZA in May 2022.
The 35-year-old recently gushed about witnessing Lord Pretty Flacko become a father.
"I loved him differently as a dad,” she told Access Hollywood. “It's a turn-on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]. And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."