Rihanna Reveals Super Bowl Pregnancy Announcement Happened Because Her Jumper Couldn’t Zip Up

She also described that the show was an "out-of-body experience, and I feel like I’ve heard that before, [but] I felt it for the first time at the Super Bowl.”

At the time, she and ASAP Rocky were expecting their second child together, later welcoming their second son, Riot in August. They had their first son, RZA in May 2022.

The 35-year-old recently gushed about witnessing Lord Pretty Flacko become a father.

"I loved him differently as a dad,” she told Access Hollywood. “It's a turn-on. It's just like, 'Wow! What a leader, what a great, patient, loving [dad]. And my kids are obsessed with him. I'm just a background, I'm an extra. … It doesn't matter if it's girls or boys; they love their dad differently, and I love to see it."