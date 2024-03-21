Quavo Spreads Anti-Gun Violence Awareness With ‘Spark Grants’ Initiative

Quavo plans to combat community violence and gun prevention in Atlanta through "Spark Grants," a new initiative from The Rocket Foundation.

This week, the rapper announced that $10,000 will be given to ten Atlanta-based nonprofit organizations that focus on community upliftment and anti-gun violence. The "Spark Grants" will be given on June 18, the 30th birthday of Quavo's late nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff, while June is also National Gun Violence Awareness Month. Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022, while attending a private event with Quavo, held at 810 Billiards & Bowling in downtown Houston.

The "Spark Grants" news comes months after Huncho held a White House meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris prior to the establishment of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention. With "Spark Grants," the Rocket Foundation now looks to the next chapter of gun violence prevention and reduction initiatives in Atlanta, hopefully spreading throughout the country.

“I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” said Quavo in press materials. “The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100,000 in 'Spark Grants' to local orgs dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta."